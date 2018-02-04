Davis Cup Results

|WORLD GROUP
|First Round
|France 1, Netherlands 1
|At Halle Olympique
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Thiemo de Bakker, Netherlands, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.
Richard Gasquet, France, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-5.
|Doubles
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2).<
|Italy 2, Japan 1
|At Morioka Takaya Arena
|Morioka, Japan
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Yuichi Sugita, Japan, def. Andrea Seppi, Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1).
|Doubles
Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Ben Mclachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-5.<
|Spain 2, Britain 1
|At Club de Tenis Puente Romano
|Marbella, Spain
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
|Doubles
Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray, Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (4).<
|Germany 2, Australia 1
|At Pat Rafter Arena
|Brisbane, Australia
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
|Doubles
Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Matthew Ebden and John Peers, Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.<
|Kazakhstan 3, Switzerland 0
|At National Tennis Centre
|Astana, Kazakhstan
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Dmitry Popko, Kazakhstan, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-2, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 7-5.
Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Adrian Bodmer, Switzerland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
|Doubles
Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler and Luca Margaroli, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3.<
|Croatia 2, Canada 1
|At Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt
|Osijek, Croatia
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Peter Polansky, Canada, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Viktor Galovic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
|Doubles
Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, def. Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.<
|United States 3, Serbia 0
|At Sportski Centar Cair
|Nis, Serbia
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Sam Querrey, United States, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.
John Isner, United States, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4).
|Doubles
Ryan Harrison and Steve Johnson, United States, def. Nikola Milojevic and Miljan Zekic, Serbia, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.<
|Belgium 2, Hungary 1
|At Country Hall du Sart-Tilman
|Liege, Belgium
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Ruben Bemelmans, Belgium, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
David Goffin, Belgium, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.
|Doubles
Attila Balazs and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 4-6, 7-5.<
|ZONAL GROUP I
|EUROPE/AFRICA
|Israel 3, South Africa 2
|At Irene Country Club
|Centurion, South Africa
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Edan Leshem, Israel, 7-5, 6-4.
Dudi Sela, Israel, def. Nicolaas Scholtz, South Africa, 6-1, 6-7 (1), 7-5.
|Doubles
Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse, South Africa, def. Jonathan Erlich and Dudi Sela, Israel, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
|Reverse Singles
Dudi Sela, Israel, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (2), 6-1.
Edan Leshem, Israel, def. Nicolaas Scholtz, South Africa, 6-3, 7-5.
|Sweden 3, Ukraine 2
|At Megaron Tennis Club
|Dnipro, Ukraine
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Artem Smirnov, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.
|Doubles
Denys Molchanov and Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Markus Eriksson and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2.
|Reverse Singles
Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 6-4.
Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Artem Smirnov, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.
|Austria 5, Belarus 0
|At VAZ St. Poelten
|St. Poelten, Austria
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Gerald Melzer, Austria, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Dzmitry Zhyrmont, Belarus, 6-3, 6-3.
|Doubles
Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Ilya Ivashka and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
|Reverse Singles
Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Dennis Novak, Austria, def. Yaraslav Shyla, Belarus, 7-6 (1), 6-0.
|AMERICAS
|Chile 2, Ecuador 1
|At Estadio Nacional-Court Central Anita Lizana
|Santiago, Chile
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Ivan Endara, Ecuador, 6-2, 6-3.
Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Gonzalo Lama, Chile, 6-3, 6-7 (11), 6-3.
|Doubles
Nicolas Jarry and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, def. Diego Hidalgo and Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5).<
|Colombia 4, Barbados 0
|At National Tennis Centre
|St. Michael, Barbados
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Darian King, Barbados, 6-0, 6-4.
Alejandro Gonzalez, Colombia, def. Haydn Lewis, Barbados, 7-5, 6-3.
|Doubles
Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Darian King and Haydn Lewis, Barbados, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
|Reverse Singles
Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, def. Xavier Lawrence, 6-3, 6-0.
Haydn Lewis, Barbados, vs. Alejandro Gonzalez, Colombia, abandoned.
|Dominican Republic 2, Brazil 0
|At Club Deportivo Naco
|Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Jose Hernandez-Fernandez, Dominican Republic, def. Joao Pedro Sorgi, Brazil, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3).
Roberto Cid Subervi, Dominican Republic, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2.<
|ASIA/OCEANIA
|China 3, New Zealand 1
|At Tianjin Tennis Center
|Tianjin, China
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Jose Statham, New Zealand, def. Wu Di, China, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6.
Zhang Ze, China, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
|Doubles
Gong Mao-Xin and Zhang Ze, China, def. Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.
|Reverse Singles
Wu Yibing, China, def. Jose Statham, New Zealand, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Wu Di, China, vs. Michael Venus, New Zealand, abandoned.
|Pakistan 4, South Korea 0
|At Pakistan Sports Complex
|Islamabad, Pakistan
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Kwon Soon-woo, South Korea, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6).
Aqeel Khan, Pakistan, def. Hong Seong Chan, South Korea, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.
|Doubles
Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Kwon Soon-woo and Lim Yong-kyu, South Korea, 7-6 (8), 6-4.
|Reverse Singles
Mohammad Abid Ali Khan Akbar, Pakistan, def. Park Minjong, South Korea, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).
Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, vs. Hong Seong Chan, South Korea, abandoned.
|ZONAL GROUP II
|EUROPE/AFRICA
|Romania 1, Luxembourg 1
|At Sala Polivalenta Piatra Neamt
|Piatra Neamt, Romania
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Ugo Nastasi, Luxembourg, def. Nicolae Frunza, Romania, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3.
Marius Copil, Romania, def. Christophe Tholl, Luxembourg, 6-3, 6-2.<
|Morocco 2, Georgia 0
|At Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech
|Marrakech, Morocco
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Lamine Ouahab, Morocco, def. George Tsivadze, Georgia, 6-3, 6-3.
Amine Ahouda, Morocco, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.<
|Slovenia 1, Poland 1
|At Lukna Sports Hall
|Maribor, Slovenia
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-4, 7-5.
Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Blaz Rola, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-2.<
|Zimbabwe 2, Turkey 0
|At Harare Sports Club
|Harare, Zimbabwe
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Benjamin Lock, Zimbabwe, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, 6-4, 7-5.
Takanyi Garanganga, Zimbabwe, def. Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 6-4, 7-5.<
|Egypt 2, Norway 0
|At Soho Square
|Sharm ElSheikh, Egypt
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, def. Simen Sunde Bratholm, Norway, 6-4, 6-1.
Karim-Mohamed Maamoun, Egypt, def. Viktor Durasovic, Norway, 6-0, 6-4.<
|Denmark 1, Ireland 1
|At Birkerod Idraetscenter
|Birkerod, Denmark
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Simon Carr, Ireland, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Peter Bothwell, Ireland, def. Soren Hess-Olesen, Denmark, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.<
|Tunisia 1, Finland 1
|At Tennis Courts Cite Nationale Sportive El Menzah
|Tunis, Tunisia
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, 6-2, 7-5.
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Aziz Dougaz, Tunisia, 6-4, 6-1.<
|Lithuania 2, Estonia 0
|At Siauliai Tennis School
|Siauliai, Lithuania
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Laurynas Grigelis, Lithuania, def. Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, 7-5, 6-2.
Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Kenneth Raisma, Estonia, 7-5, 7-6 (3).<
|Uruguay 1, El Salvador 0
|At Circulo Deportivo Internacional
|San Salvador, El Salvador
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Alberto Emmanuel Alvarado Larin, El Salvador, 6-1, 6-3.
|Peru 2, Bolivia 0
|At Isaac Gorostiaga
|La Paz, Bolivia
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Duilio Beretta, Peru, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-2.
Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, def. Federico Zeballos, Bolivia, 7-6 (8), 6-4.<
|ASIA/OCEANIA
|Sri Lanka 1, Thailand 1
|At Sri Lanka Tennis Association
|Colombo, Sri Lanka
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Sharmal Dissanayake, Sri Lanka, def. Jirat Navasirisomboon, Thailand, 6-4, 7-5.
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thailand, def. Yasitha de Silva, Sri Lanka, 6-3, 6-3.<
|Indonesia 1, Philippines 1
|At Gelora Bung Karno Tennis Stadium Complex
|Jakarta, Indonesia
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Alberto Lim, Philippines, def. Muhammad Althaf Dhaifullah, Indonesia, 6-3, 6-2.
David Agung Susanto, Indonesia, def. Jeson Patrombon, Philippines, 6-2, 7-5.<
|Hong Kong 2, Iran 0
|At Victoria Park Tennis Stadium
|Hong Kong-
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Anthony Jackie Tang, Hong Kong, def. Shahin Khaledan, Iran, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Hong Kit Wong, Hong Kong, def. Mohsen Hossein Zade, Iran, 6-2, 6-3.<
|Lebanon 2, Taiwan 0
|At Taadod Sports Academy
|Beirut, Lebanon
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Benjamin Hassan, Lebanon, def. Yu Cheng-yu, Taiwan, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
Hady Habib, Lebanon, def. Lee Kuan-yi, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-3.<
