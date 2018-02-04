Davis Cup Results

WORLD GROUP First Round

Winners advance to quarterfinals, April 6-8; losers to WG Playoffs, Sept. 15-17

France 1, Netherlands 1 At Halle Olympique

Albertville, France-

Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Thiemo de Bakker, Netherlands, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-5.

Doubles

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2).<

Italy 2, Japan 1 At Morioka Takaya Arena Morioka, Japan Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Yuichi Sugita, Japan, def. Andrea Seppi, Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1).

Doubles

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Ben Mclachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-5.<

Spain 2, Britain 1 At Club de Tenis Puente Romano Marbella, Spain Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray, Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (4).<

Germany 2, Australia 1 At Pat Rafter Arena Brisbane, Australia Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles

Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Matthew Ebden and John Peers, Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.<

Kazakhstan 3, Switzerland 0 At National Tennis Centre Astana, Kazakhstan Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Dmitry Popko, Kazakhstan, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-2, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 7-5.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Adrian Bodmer, Switzerland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler and Luca Margaroli, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3.<

Croatia 2, Canada 1 At Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt Osijek, Croatia Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Peter Polansky, Canada, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Viktor Galovic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, def. Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.<

United States 3, Serbia 0 At Sportski Centar Cair Nis, Serbia Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

John Isner, United States, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Doubles

Ryan Harrison and Steve Johnson, United States, def. Nikola Milojevic and Miljan Zekic, Serbia, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.<

Belgium 2, Hungary 1 At Country Hall du Sart-Tilman Liege, Belgium Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Ruben Bemelmans, Belgium, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles

Attila Balazs and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 4-6, 7-5.<

ZONAL GROUP I

Winners to second round, April 6-7; losers to first round playoffs, Sept. 14-15

EUROPE/AFRICA Israel 3, South Africa 2 At Irene Country Club Centurion, South Africa Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Edan Leshem, Israel, 7-5, 6-4.

Dudi Sela, Israel, def. Nicolaas Scholtz, South Africa, 6-1, 6-7 (1), 7-5.

Doubles

Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse, South Africa, def. Jonathan Erlich and Dudi Sela, Israel, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Dudi Sela, Israel, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Edan Leshem, Israel, def. Nicolaas Scholtz, South Africa, 6-3, 7-5.

Sweden 3, Ukraine 2 At Megaron Tennis Club Dnipro, Ukraine Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Artem Smirnov, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Denys Molchanov and Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Markus Eriksson and Andreas Siljestrom, Sweden, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 6-4.

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Artem Smirnov, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.

Austria 5, Belarus 0 At VAZ St. Poelten St. Poelten, Austria Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Gerald Melzer, Austria, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Dzmitry Zhyrmont, Belarus, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Ilya Ivashka and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Reverse Singles

Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Dennis Novak, Austria, def. Yaraslav Shyla, Belarus, 7-6 (1), 6-0.

AMERICAS Chile 2, Ecuador 1 At Estadio Nacional-Court Central Anita Lizana Santiago, Chile Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Ivan Endara, Ecuador, 6-2, 6-3.

Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Gonzalo Lama, Chile, 6-3, 6-7 (11), 6-3.

Doubles

Nicolas Jarry and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, def. Diego Hidalgo and Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5).<

Colombia 4, Barbados 0 At National Tennis Centre St. Michael, Barbados Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Darian King, Barbados, 6-0, 6-4.

Alejandro Gonzalez, Colombia, def. Haydn Lewis, Barbados, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles

Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Darian King and Haydn Lewis, Barbados, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Reverse Singles

Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, def. Xavier Lawrence, 6-3, 6-0.

Haydn Lewis, Barbados, vs. Alejandro Gonzalez, Colombia, abandoned.

Dominican Republic 2, Brazil 0 At Club Deportivo Naco Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Jose Hernandez-Fernandez, Dominican Republic, def. Joao Pedro Sorgi, Brazil, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Roberto Cid Subervi, Dominican Republic, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-2.<

ASIA/OCEANIA China 3, New Zealand 1 At Tianjin Tennis Center Tianjin, China Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Jose Statham, New Zealand, def. Wu Di, China, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6.

Zhang Ze, China, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

Gong Mao-Xin and Zhang Ze, China, def. Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Wu Yibing, China, def. Jose Statham, New Zealand, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Wu Di, China, vs. Michael Venus, New Zealand, abandoned.

Pakistan 4, South Korea 0 At Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad, Pakistan Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Kwon Soon-woo, South Korea, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6).

Aqeel Khan, Pakistan, def. Hong Seong Chan, South Korea, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Doubles

Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Kwon Soon-woo and Lim Yong-kyu, South Korea, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Mohammad Abid Ali Khan Akbar, Pakistan, def. Park Minjong, South Korea, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, vs. Hong Seong Chan, South Korea, abandoned.

ZONAL GROUP II

Winners to second round, losers to playoffs; April 7-8

EUROPE/AFRICA Romania 1, Luxembourg 1 At Sala Polivalenta Piatra Neamt Piatra Neamt, Romania Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Ugo Nastasi, Luxembourg, def. Nicolae Frunza, Romania, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3.

Marius Copil, Romania, def. Christophe Tholl, Luxembourg, 6-3, 6-2.<

Morocco 2, Georgia 0 At Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech Marrakech, Morocco Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Lamine Ouahab, Morocco, def. George Tsivadze, Georgia, 6-3, 6-3.

Amine Ahouda, Morocco, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.<

Slovenia 1, Poland 1 At Lukna Sports Hall Maribor, Slovenia Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-4, 7-5.

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Blaz Rola, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-2.<

Zimbabwe 2, Turkey 0 At Harare Sports Club Harare, Zimbabwe Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Benjamin Lock, Zimbabwe, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, 6-4, 7-5.

Takanyi Garanganga, Zimbabwe, def. Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 6-4, 7-5.<

Egypt 2, Norway 0 At Soho Square Sharm ElSheikh, Egypt Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, def. Simen Sunde Bratholm, Norway, 6-4, 6-1.

Karim-Mohamed Maamoun, Egypt, def. Viktor Durasovic, Norway, 6-0, 6-4.<

Denmark 1, Ireland 1 At Birkerod Idraetscenter Birkerod, Denmark Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, def. Simon Carr, Ireland, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Peter Bothwell, Ireland, def. Soren Hess-Olesen, Denmark, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.<

Tunisia 1, Finland 1 At Tennis Courts Cite Nationale Sportive El Menzah Tunis, Tunisia Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, 6-2, 7-5.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Aziz Dougaz, Tunisia, 6-4, 6-1.<

Lithuania 2, Estonia 0 At Siauliai Tennis School Siauliai, Lithuania Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Laurynas Grigelis, Lithuania, def. Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, 7-5, 6-2.

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Kenneth Raisma, Estonia, 7-5, 7-6 (3).<

Uruguay 1, El Salvador 0 At Circulo Deportivo Internacional San Salvador, El Salvador Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Alberto Emmanuel Alvarado Larin, El Salvador, 6-1, 6-3.

Peru 2, Bolivia 0 At Isaac Gorostiaga La Paz, Bolivia Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Duilio Beretta, Peru, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-2.

Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, def. Federico Zeballos, Bolivia, 7-6 (8), 6-4.<

ASIA/OCEANIA Sri Lanka 1, Thailand 1 At Sri Lanka Tennis Association Colombo, Sri Lanka Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles

Sharmal Dissanayake, Sri Lanka, def. Jirat Navasirisomboon, Thailand, 6-4, 7-5.

Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thailand, def. Yasitha de Silva, Sri Lanka, 6-3, 6-3.<

Indonesia 1, Philippines 1 At Gelora Bung Karno Tennis Stadium Complex Jakarta, Indonesia Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Alberto Lim, Philippines, def. Muhammad Althaf Dhaifullah, Indonesia, 6-3, 6-2.

David Agung Susanto, Indonesia, def. Jeson Patrombon, Philippines, 6-2, 7-5.<

Hong Kong 2, Iran 0 At Victoria Park Tennis Stadium Hong Kong- Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Anthony Jackie Tang, Hong Kong, def. Shahin Khaledan, Iran, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Hong Kit Wong, Hong Kong, def. Mohsen Hossein Zade, Iran, 6-2, 6-3.<

Lebanon 2, Taiwan 0 At Taadod Sports Academy Beirut, Lebanon Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Benjamin Hassan, Lebanon, def. Yu Cheng-yu, Taiwan, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Hady Habib, Lebanon, def. Lee Kuan-yi, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-3.<

