Photo of the Day: Snowman on Taipei's Yangmingshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After over six centimeters of snow has fallen on Yangmingshan in Taipei's Beitou District, the first snow in the area in two years, several snowmen have started to appear.

Snow was first reported at 6 a.m. from the Anbuyi weather station near Zhuzihu, in the western side Yangmingshan National Park, which is also part of Taipei City's Beitou District. By 9 a.m., six centimeters of snow had accumulated on the mountain.

In the area of Yangmingshan thus far, snow has been reported at Anbuyi, Erziping, Hushanli and Datun Nature park.



Kids throwing snowballs at each other. (CNA image)

Today was a good day for children to enjoy the snow as schools are already closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.



(CNA image)



(CNA image)



Impressively large snowman in Datunshan Nature Park. (CNA image)