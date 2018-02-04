All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 51 35 13 3 73 183 132 17-5-1 18-8-2 9-3-1 Boston 49 30 11 8 68 160 120 17-6-4 13-5-4 10-1-2 Washington 51 30 16 5 65 159 148 19-7-1 11-9-4 9-5-3 Toronto 53 30 18 5 65 171 146 14-8-2 16-10-3 6-4-1 Pittsburgh 53 29 21 3 61 163 159 19-7-1 10-14-2 11-4-0 New Jersey 50 26 16 8 60 151 150 14-8-3 12-8-5 6-6-1 Columbus 51 27 20 4 58 134 143 16-9-1 11-11-3 8-5-2 Philadelphia 52 24 19 9 57 150 154 13-9-5 11-10-4 5-4-4 Carolina 52 24 20 8 56 142 159 12-8-4 12-12-4 6-5-3 N.Y. Rangers 51 25 21 5 55 153 155 17-9-3 8-12-2 7-6-3 N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 173 189 13-8-3 12-14-2 7-7-1 Detroit 50 21 21 8 50 132 148 11-10-7 10-11-1 6-9-2 Florida 49 21 22 6 48 140 161 11-8-3 10-14-3 7-4-1 Montreal 52 21 25 6 48 135 163 13-10-5 8-15-1 9-6-2 Ottawa 50 17 24 9 43 131 172 10-11-5 7-13-4 5-8-3 Buffalo 51 14 28 9 37 117 170 6-14-3 8-14-6 3-6-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 51 34 13 4 72 173 137 19-3-2 15-10-2 12-1-1 Winnipeg 52 30 13 9 69 169 140 18-3-2 12-10-7 7-5-2 Nashville 49 30 12 7 67 151 125 17-5-3 13-7-4 10-4-2 St. Louis 53 31 19 3 65 152 134 18-10-0 13-9-3 7-4-1 San Jose 51 27 16 8 62 149 141 14-7-3 13-9-5 12-2-3 Dallas 52 29 19 4 62 159 138 17-8-1 12-11-3 7-10-0 Minnesota 51 28 18 5 61 152 144 18-4-4 10-14-1 8-8-0 Colorado 50 28 18 4 60 164 146 18-7-1 10-11-3 7-6-1 Anaheim 53 25 18 10 60 147 149 14-9-3 11-9-7 8-5-5 Los Angeles 51 27 19 5 59 142 126 12-9-3 15-10-2 6-9-3 Calgary 51 25 18 8 58 143 146 12-13-3 13-5-5 8-6-3 Chicago 51 24 20 7 55 150 141 12-10-3 12-10-4 6-7-2 Edmonton 50 22 24 4 48 138 161 11-13-2 11-11-2 10-2-0 Vancouver 51 21 24 6 48 135 164 10-13-3 11-11-3 5-9-1 Arizona 51 12 30 9 33 119 176 6-16-3 6-14-6 1-7-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 4

Detroit 4, Carolina 1

San Jose 3, Columbus 1

Minnesota 5, Vegas 2

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

Montreal 5, Anaheim 2

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vegas at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.