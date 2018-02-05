Taipei, New Taipei libraries share resources to benefit cardholders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Holders of library individual cards issued by either Taipei or New Taipei can now borrow books from libraries across the city limits after the two municipalities agreed to share library resources with each other.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-chun (陳景峻) made the announcement during a press event on January 30.



Chen said that Taipei alone boasts a total of 7.68 million books in its libraries, and the two municipalities together have a total of 15 million volumes. Statistics from 2017 show that 23 out of 100 people who applied for Taipei’s library card are citizens of New Taipei City; and New Taipei citizens borrowed nearly 13 million books from Taipei’s libraries.



Statistics also show that 21-percent of book borrowing or returning services at convenience stores took place in New Taipei.



As to the problem why books from Taipei cannot be returned at New Taipei’s libraries and only accepted at convenience stores which charge handling fees, Chen noted that more discussions will be conducted to address the issue in the next phase of the policy’s implementation.

New Taipei City has already implemented the municipal library joint service with Keelung, Taiwan’s northernmost city.