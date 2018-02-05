Snow falls in New Taipei's Wulai District

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Snow has been reported falling in New Taipei City's Wulai District today (Feb. 5) with traffic controls implemented for those wishing to drive to the area, reported Xindian Police.

According to Xindian Police, traffic controls have been implemented on on Lane 120, Xinfu Road, with only cars with chains attached their tires being allowed to enter the road, including four-wheel drive vehicles.

Xindian police reminded people to those wishing to drive to view the snow must observe police traffic control measures and official instructions.

As today is the peak of a cold surge that has been battering Taiwan over the weekend and as water vapor is still plentiful in the air from constant rains, conditions are ripe for snowfall on mountainous areas above 1,000 meters today in northern Taiwan. Over six centimeters of snow has accumulated on Taipei's Yangmingshan this morning (Feb. 5), the first time snow has been seen on the mountain in almost exactly two years, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

In addition, Taipei City, Taipei's Tamsui District, Keelung, Hsinchu, Taoyuan's Xinwu District, and Dongji Island all set record low winter temperatures of between 6 and 7 degrees. Meteorology expert and Tzu Chi volunteer Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) on his Facebook page said that the current cold surge will last until Wednesday.



(Image from 新店警好讚 Facebook page)





(Image from 新店警好讚 Facebook page)



(Image from 新店警好讚 Facebook page)



(Image from 新店警好讚 Facebook page)

Video of the snow on Wulai courtesy of 新店警好讚 Facebook page.