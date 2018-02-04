  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/02/04 04:19
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Burnley 1, Man City 1

Burnley: Johann Gudmundsson (82).

Man City: Danilo (22).

Halftime: 0-1.

Man United 2, Huddersfield 0

Man United: Romelu Lukaku (55), Alexis Sanchez (68).

Halftime: 0-0.

West Brom 2, Southampton 3

West Brom: Ahmed Hegazi (4), Salomon Rondon (72).

Southampton: Mario Lemina (40), Jack Stephens (43), James Ward-Prowse (55).

Halftime: 1-2.

Bournemouth 2, Stoke 1

Bournemouth: Joshua King (70), Lys Mousset (79).

Stoke: Xherdan Shaqiri (5).

Halftime: 0-1.

Leicester 1, Swansea 1

Leicester: Jamie Vardy (17).

Swansea: Federico Fernandez (53).

Halftime: 1-0.

Brighton 3, West Ham 1

Brighton: Glenn Murray (8), Jose Izquierdo (59), Pascal Gross (75).

West Ham: Chicharito (30).

Halftime: 1-1.

Arsenal 5, Everton 1

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsey (6, 19, 74), Laurent Koscielny (14), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (37).

Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (64).

Halftime: 4-0.

England Championship
Sunderland 0, Ipswich 2

Ipswich: Joe Garner (35), Adam Matthews (45, og.).

Halftime: 0-2.

QPR 1, Barnsley 0

QPR: Josh Scowen (48).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Birmingham 3

Sheffield Wednesday: Lucas Joao (54).

Birmingham: David Davis (8), Jota (21, 45).

Halftime: 0-3.

Derby 3, Brentford 0

Derby: Tom Huddlestone (31), Cameron Jerome (34), Matej Vydra (90, pen.).

Halftime: 2-0.

Fulham 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Fulham: Lucas Piazon (68), Stefan Johansen (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Aston Villa 3, Burton Albion 2

Aston Villa: Scott Hogan (33), Albert Adomah (65), Jack Grealish (88).

Burton Albion: Ahmed Elmohamady (71, og.), Liam Boyce (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Leeds 1, Cardiff 4

Leeds: Sol Bamba (54, og.).

Cardiff: Callum Paterson (9), Junior Hoilett (41), Sean Morrison (45), Anthony Pilkington (88).

Halftime: 0-3.

Reading 0, Millwall 2

Millwall: Leandro Bacuna (70, og.), Lee Gregory (73).

Halftime: 0-0.

Norwich 1, Middlesbrough 0

Norwich: Tom Trybull (44).

Halftime: 1-0.

Preston 2, Hull 1

Preston: Gregory Cunningham (36), Alan Browne (45, pen.).

Hull: Jarrod Bowen (29).

Halftime: 2-1.

Wolverhampton 3, Sheffield United 0

Wolverhampton: Ruben Neves (5), Diogo Jota (30), Ivan Cavaleiro (76).

Halftime: 2-0.

England League One
Portsmouth 2, Doncaster 2

Portsmouth: Anton Walkes (19), Brett Pitman (81).

Doncaster: James Coppinger (4), John Marquis (63).

Halftime: 1-1.

Peterborough 0, Southend 1

Southend: Jason Demetriou (7, pen.).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bury 1, Blackpool 1

Bury: George Miller (83).

Blackpool: Sean Longstaff (53).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bristol Rovers 1, Shrewsbury 2

Bristol Rovers: Joe Partington (65).

Shrewsbury: Omar Beckles (62), Alex Rodman (88).

Halftime: 0-0.

Plymouth 2, Blackburn 0

Plymouth: Ruben Lameiras (25), Ryan Taylor (37).

Halftime: 2-0.

Fleetwood Town 2, Scunthorpe 3

Fleetwood Town: Ashley Hunter (45), Bobby Grant (67).

Scunthorpe: Josh Morris (25, 42, pen.), Ivan Toney (78).

Halftime: 1-2.

Wigan 2, Gillingham 0

Wigan: Will Grigg (10), Nick Powell (34).

Halftime: 2-0.

Northampton 0, Rochdale 1

Rochdale: Calvin Andrew (53).

Halftime: 0-0.

Oldham 2, Bradford 1

Oldham: Cameron Dummigan (12), Aaron Holloway (86).

Bradford: Jordan Gibson (88).

Halftime: 1-0.

Charlton 2, Oxford United 3

Charlton: Ahmed Kashi (63), Josh Magennis (78).

Oxford United: James Henry (76), Todd Kane (89), Ryan Ledson (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Rotherham 2, AFC Wimbledon 0

Rotherham: Michael Smith (14), David Ball (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Walsall 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Walsall: Julien Ngoy (70).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two
Chesterfield 1, Crawley Town 2

Chesterfield: Louis Reed (18).

Crawley Town: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (57), Lewis Young (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Accrington Stanley 3, Stevenage 2

Accrington Stanley: Sean McConville (45, 78), Billy Kee (70).

Stevenage: Matt Godden (14), Mark Mckee (38).

Halftime: 1-2.

Forest Green Rovers 2, Coventry 1

Forest Green Rovers: Alex Bray (39), Lee Collins (64).

Coventry: Marc McNulty (59, pen.).

Halftime: 1-0.

Mansfield Town 3, Barnet 1

Mansfield Town: Alex MacDonald (42), Will Atkinson (55), Danny Rose (70).

Barnet: Simeon Akinola (87).

Halftime: 1-0.

Colchester 2, Newport County 0

Colchester: Ben Stevenson (59), Tom Eastman (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

Notts County 4, Crewe 1

Notts County: Noor Husin (15), Elliott Hewitt (41, 60), Mason Bennett (89).

Crewe: Shaun Miller (8).

Halftime: 2-1.

Yeovil 2, Cambridge United 0

Yeovil: Nathan Smith (54), Alex Fisher (84).

Halftime: 0-0.

Lincoln City 2, Swindon 2

Lincoln City: Lee Frecklington (23, pen.), Michael Bostwick (90).

Swindon: Marc Richards (35), Oliver Banks (38).

Halftime: 1-2.

Wycombe 4, Carlisle 3

Wycombe: Matt Bloomfield (28), Luke O'Nien (31), Paris Cowan-Hall (90), Marcus Bean (90).

Carlisle: Danny Grainger (49, pen.), Jamie Devitt (68), Cole Stockton (70).

Halftime: 2-0.

Grimsby Town 1, Cheltenham 1

Grimsby Town: Simeon Jackson (3).

Cheltenham: William Boyle (77).

Halftime: 1-0.

Luton Town 1, Exeter 0

Luton Town: Harry Cornick (38).

Halftime: 1-0.

Port Vale 0, Morecambe 0

Halftime: 0-0.