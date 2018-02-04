BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea 3, Arsenal 1
West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 1
Huddersfield 0, Liverpool 3
|Wednesday's Matches
Newcastle 1, Burnley 1
Chelsea 0, Bournemouth 3
Southampton 1, Brighton 1
Everton 2, Leicester 1
Man City 3, West Brom 0
Tottenham 2, Man United 0
Stoke 0, Watford 0
|Saturday's Matches
Burnley 1, Man City 1
Man United 2, Huddersfield 0
West Brom 2, Southampton 3
Bournemouth 2, Stoke 1
Leicester 1, Swansea 1
Brighton 3, West Ham 1
Arsenal 5, Everton 1
|Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle
Liverpool vs. Tottenham
|Monday's Match
Watford vs. Chelsea
|Tuesday's Matches
Birmingham 3, Sunderland 1
Millwall 0, Derby 0
Nottingham Forest 0, Preston 3
Sheffield United 0, Aston Villa 1
Hull 0, Leeds 0
Middlesbrough 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Burton Albion 1, Reading 3
|Friday's Match
Bolton 1, Bristol City 0
|Saturday's Matches
Sunderland 0, Ipswich 2
QPR 1, Barnsley 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Birmingham 3
Derby 3, Brentford 0
Fulham 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Aston Villa 3, Burton Albion 2
Leeds 1, Cardiff 4
Reading 0, Millwall 2
Norwich 1, Middlesbrough 0
Preston 2, Hull 1
Wolverhampton 3, Sheffield United 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Rochdale vs. Wigan
Blackburn 3, Walsall 1
|Saturday's Matches
Portsmouth 2, Doncaster 2
Peterborough 0, Southend 1
Bury 1, Blackpool 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Shrewsbury 2
Plymouth 2, Blackburn 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Scunthorpe 3
Wigan 2, Gillingham 0
Northampton 0, Rochdale 1
Oldham 2, Bradford 1
Charlton 2, Oxford United 3
Rotherham 2, AFC Wimbledon 0
Walsall 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Luton Town 2, Wycombe 3
Yeovil 3, Grimsby Town 0
Lincoln City 3, Newport County 1
Stevenage 0, Swindon 1
Coventry 3, Cambridge United 1
|Wednesday's Match
Exeter 2, Forest Green Rovers 0
|Saturday's Matches
Chesterfield 1, Crawley Town 2
Accrington Stanley 3, Stevenage 2
Forest Green Rovers 2, Coventry 1
Mansfield Town 3, Barnet 1
Colchester 2, Newport County 0
Notts County 4, Crewe 1
Yeovil 2, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln City 2, Swindon 2
Wycombe 4, Carlisle 3
Grimsby Town 1, Cheltenham 1
Luton Town 1, Exeter 0
Port Vale 0, Morecambe 0