Air China announces extra flights from Chongqing to Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese airline, Air China, announced on Sunday that additional flights will operate between Chongqing to Taipei before the Lunar New Year holiday.

Air China stated that Chongqing was chosen for the extra flights because Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport is the largest departure hub for Chinese travelers headed to Taiwan in the Chinese Midwest, reported CNA.

There is typically one flight a day between Chongqing and Taipei. The extra fight routes are scheduled in succession over the five days prior to the Lunar New Year, from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15., according to an Air China Ltd. spokesperson.

The additional flights come in response to the M503 flight controversy, which resulted in the cancellation of 176 flights during the upcoming holiday season.

Xiamen Air formally began running flights between Chuan-chou (泉州) and Kaohsiung on Feb. 2 every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Shenzhen Airlines will run an additional flights every Sunday between Feb. 4 and Feb. 25. from Chuan-chou and Taipei.