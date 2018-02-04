Mexico: 300 migrants found in dangerously cramped trucks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have rescued 300 Central American migrants being transported in dangerous conditions in multiple tractor-trailers.

A statement from the National Immigration Institute says two trucks were stopped at a checkpoint early Saturday in the northern border state of Tamaulipas, across from Texas.

Scanners detected people inside, and 198 migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were found packed in without proper ventilation and with practically no space to move.

A separate statement describes a similar discovery the previous day in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. It said a truck was found carrying 102 Central Americans who "displayed signs of dehydration and suffocation" and whose lives were at risk.

Dozens of children were among the migrants in the trucks.