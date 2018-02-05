Shipment of 4,000 butchered pangolins discovered at Kaohsiung Harbor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It has been reported that Customs officials at Kaohsiung Harbor discovered a large shipment of 4,000 butchered pangolins in an abandoned shipping container on Feb. 1.



The shipping container had reportedly arrived from Malaysia, and when the original owner of the container refused to accept it with its contents, officials decided to investigate.



According to reports from The Star Online, the container actually arrived in Kaohsiung on Dec. 27, but because a customs form was never submitted, the container remained in a holding area at the harbor. The ship it arrived on also reportedly had a falsified manifest.



There was a shipment of frozen sardines packed in front of the pangolin meat to throw off potential inspectors. Reports have suggested that Taiwan was likely not the intended destination for the pangolin shipment, because Taiwan recognizes the Pangolins as a protected species, and there is no market demand.



The shipment was likely intended to be transferred to another container on the cargo ship before it arrived in Kaohsiung. Since the transfer was unable to be completed, the shipment was abandoned at Kaohsiung harbor.



It is suspected the pangolins were headed to Vietnam, or China, reports the Star Online.