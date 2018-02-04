Tande beats Freitag to win ski jumping World Cup

WILLINGEN, Germany (AP) — Daniel Andre Tande of Norway defeated overall leader Richard Freitag to win his first ski jumping World Cup of the season on Saturday.

Tande soared 148 meters with his first jump and 146.5 with his second for 261.3 points to edge Freitag by 0.8 points. The German had jumps of 149.5 and 141.5 meters.

Dawid Kubacki of Poland was third after jumps of 145 and 139.5 meters, followed by teammate Kamil Stoch and Andreas Wellinger of Germany.

With eight events including Sunday's World Cup remaining, Freitag leads on 817 points, followed by Stoch on 783, Wellinger on 710, and Tande on 665.

The World Cup on Sunday is the last before the Olympics.