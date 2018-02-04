Southampton moves out of drop zone, deepens West Brom woes

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Southampton moved out of the relegation zone and left West Bromwich Albion in deeper trouble in last place in the English Premier League by winning 3-2 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Goals from Mario Lemina and Jack Stephens turned the game around for Southampton in the final five minutes of the first half after Ahmed Hegazi's opener.

James Ward-Prowse sealed a 3-2 victory with a free kick in the second half, then Salomon Rondon pulled a goal back with a header in the 72nd minute.

But West Brom couldn't level and is four points from safety, while Southampton moved two points clear of the relegation zone.

West Brom paid tribute to the late Cyrille Regis before kickoff. Regis, who endured racist abuse while forging a career with West Brom and defied threats of violence to represent England, died aged 59 last month.

