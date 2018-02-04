IOC review panel to look again at 15 Russian athletes

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says it will review the cases of 15 Russian athletes ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the light of a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Saturday: "Those 15 names will be given to the invitation review panel."

Adams said "our decision will come before the games start (on Friday)" and that "we reserve our right to review and appeal the CAS decision."

The CAS ruling on Thursday overturned the doping bans on 28 Russian athletes, citing insufficient evidence. Russia said it wants to send 15 of the 28 to Pyeongchang, including gold medal-winning skeleton slider Alexander Tretiakov and cross-country ski gold medalist Alexander Legkov.

The IOC invitation review panel is chaired by former French sports minister Valerie Fourneyron.