Bayern beats Mainz 2-0 for 18-point Bundesliga lead

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich continued its march to a record-extending sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 2-0 win at Mainz on Saturday.

Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen was held 0-0 at Freiburg, and Schalke lost 2-1 at home to relegation-threatened Werder Bremen, as Bayern increased its already commanding lead to 18 points after 21 games.

Franck Ribery scored with Bayern's first effort on goal after a half-hour when Mats Hummels and Sandro Wagner made way to allow his shot from a half-cleared corner fly inside the post.

The French winger was mobbed by teammates in celebration. Ribery's contract with Bayern is up at the end of the season.

James Rodriguez made it 2-0 before the break, taking Corentin Tolisso's cross on his chest and sending the ball inside the right post.

Another win ensured Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes improved his record to 18 wins in 19 games across all competitions since returning for a fourth stint in charge in October.

Also, Hertha Berlin drew with Hoffenheim 1-1, while Tayfun Korkut's debut as Stuttgart coach also ended in a 1-1 draw, at Wolfsburg.