Trump seized on what memo could mean even before reading it

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/04 01:19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump seized on what the GOP memo on the Russia investigation could mean even before he'd read it.

Trump decided to declassify the bitterly contested document and authorize its public release despite objections from the Justice Department and warnings from his own staff.

It's just his latest move to upend the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia or whether he's obstructed justice.

Seven White House officials and outside advisers tell The Associated Press that Trump told confidants in recent days that he believed the memo would validate his concerns about a conspiracy to undermine the legitimacy of his presidency.

Now that the memo's out, Trump is tweeting that it "totally vindicates" him in the Russia investigation even though the "WITCH HUNT goes on and on."