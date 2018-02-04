Cyclist hurt after Portland's Naked Bike Ride sues for $566K

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A bicyclist is suing the city of Portland for $566,000 after he hit a pair of concrete islands on his way home from the World Naked Bike Ride, causing him to crash and break his nose, arm and two fingers.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that, according to the lawsuit, a fully-clothed Charles Ziemer was pedaling back to his car after participating in the June 2016 ride when his wheels suddenly struck the islands.

The lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court faults the city for failing to put reflectors or lights on the islands and situating them in a travel lane.

An employee at the Portland city attorney's office says the city doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The suit seeks $66,000 in medical bills, plus $500,000 for pain and suffering.

