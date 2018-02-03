Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;32;26;SW;14;81%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;23;16;Mostly sunny;23;16;NW;17;62%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;15;5;Becoming cloudy;16;7;ESE;6;67%;6%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;10;5;Rather cloudy;13;7;SSE;12;44%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;5;-2;A snow shower;4;-1;NE;21;78%;53%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy, cold;-7;-14;Mostly sunny, cold;-7;-12;NNE;7;56%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Brilliant sunshine;11;-1;Sunshine;12;-1;SE;8;34%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;-10;-15;Low clouds;-9;-18;ESE;10;59%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;36;22;Sunshine and hot;36;23;SSE;9;45%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;Rather cloudy;17;14;Spotty showers;18;11;N;13;73%;70%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;21;17;A heavy shower;22;18;NNE;17;73%;80%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;20;6;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;WNW;12;40%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;36;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;ESE;12;65%;64%;9

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;30;11;Sunny and beautiful;29;12;ESE;8;24%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;ESE;11;48%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;13;5;Showers;11;6;E;25;74%;96%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-9;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-8;NNW;13;17%;5%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cooler;10;1;Partly sunny;6;-2;WNW;12;62%;17%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;3;-2;A snow shower;2;-3;NE;8;58%;66%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;10;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SSE;8;77%;66%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;24;17;Showers and t-storms;22;17;N;11;80%;90%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;4;-2;A snow shower;4;-3;NNW;15;72%;56%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;4;-2;A snow shower;3;-3;NE;14;71%;46%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A shower;16;9;Cooler;11;1;NE;21;51%;28%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Snow and rain;3;-1;Partly sunny;6;-4;WNW;9;70%;16%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as hot;28;22;Sunny and delightful;30;23;E;16;58%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, warm;31;19;Inc. clouds;32;19;WNW;6;40%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and colder;2;-7;Sunny and cold;1;-7;NW;29;41%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;ENE;9;23%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Sunny and nice;24;16;SSE;33;60%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;NE;5;61%;27%;9

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;30;19;Sunshine and nice;29;20;NE;12;55%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Cloudy, not as cold;3;-3;A little snow;-1;-14;WNW;29;66%;61%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;33;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;NE;11;68%;56%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;0;-2;A snow shower;2;-6;NE;20;65%;46%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and breezy;21;16;Partly sunny, breezy;21;16;NNE;26;71%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mainly cloudy;15;8;Partial sunshine;21;4;NNE;10;63%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;NE;20;70%;23%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Hazy sunshine;23;8;NW;11;51%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;14;-1;Partly sunny, cooler;6;1;SSW;13;58%;30%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;26;15;Hazy sun;30;16;S;9;62%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;WSW;9;72%;57%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast, a shower;6;2;Partly sunny;6;-1;E;18;83%;28%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Colder with clearing;1;-9;Milder;9;-5;NNE;10;21%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;16;9;Spotty showers;12;6;WNW;25;74%;87%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;17;9;Episodes of sunshine;15;7;NE;10;43%;6%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;17;NE;9;79%;84%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;ENE;11;59%;8%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Colder;-4;-10;A snow shower;-7;-11;N;21;83%;55%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;33;20;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;SW;7;61%;3%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, cool;13;6;Mostly sunny, cool;13;6;NNE;11;52%;7%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;A little p.m. rain;27;22;SSW;14;69%;87%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;14;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;SE;10;27%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;22;5;Hazy sunshine;22;5;N;10;41%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, breezy;14;13;Cloudy, p.m. rain;16;7;NE;25;57%;97%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Showers;30;24;WNW;12;75%;80%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;N;12;36%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;A t-storm in spots;27;16;N;9;64%;55%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;7;-10;Plenty of sunshine;7;-9;WNW;7;11%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;Hazy sun;29;15;NNE;14;14%;1%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;20;5;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;W;8;35%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;32;17;Plenty of sun;34;19;N;21;32%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;8;3;A little snow;5;-9;NNW;18;84%;69%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;23;An afternoon shower;30;22;ENE;14;60%;42%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;32;24;Mostly cloudy;34;24;SSW;8;67%;48%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;30;17;Hazy sun;31;18;SSW;10;52%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;21;Nice with some sun;32;21;NE;5;67%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;12;5;A t-storm in spots;13;5;N;14;79%;73%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny, humid;33;26;SSW;9;71%;27%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;SSE;12;73%;24%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;14;8;Spotty showers;12;5;N;20;60%;60%;3

London, United Kingdom;A touch of rain;5;1;Clouds and sun;5;-1;NNE;22;69%;11%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;ESE;8;44%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;26;Some sun, pleasant;32;26;SSW;9;74%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;11;3;Cooler with rain;7;0;NE;15;78%;87%;1

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;NE;21;72%;74%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A thick cloud cover;29;24;Nice with some sun;31;25;NE;11;72%;44%;11

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;23;Clouds and sun;32;23;ENE;9;60%;29%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Nice with sunshine;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;S;12;53%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, pleasant;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;NNE;7;37%;7%;7

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;24;20;A shower or two;27;20;S;18;68%;76%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;0;-5;Cloudy and breezy;-4;-12;N;25;65%;19%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with clearing;30;25;Breezy with sunshine;30;24;ENE;24;68%;11%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with sunshine;26;18;Sunny and nice;28;19;NE;15;58%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, not as cold;-9;-12;A little snow;0;-8;S;14;78%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Wet snow in the a.m.;1;-6;Rain and snow shower;-4;-14;NNW;19;88%;75%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;32;23;Hazy sun;32;23;N;11;40%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine;29;13;Partly sunny;29;15;NNE;18;41%;3%;12

New York, United States;Sun, some clouds;0;-2;Afternoon rain;7;-2;SW;12;59%;88%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun, nice;18;7;High clouds;20;9;SSE;10;67%;0%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-11;-20;Cloudy;-13;-19;NE;7;83%;42%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny intervals;7;-2;Colder;3;-2;NW;21;41%;24%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mainly cloudy, cold;-5;-11;Mostly sunny, cold;-7;-15;NNW;8;64%;3%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, not as cold;-7;-9;A little snow;1;-13;WNW;22;81%;93%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;NW;10;81%;87%;3

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, pleasant;32;22;Partly sunny;32;22;NNW;19;60%;6%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Variable clouds;30;23;Becoming cloudy;31;22;ENE;16;66%;27%;6

Paris, France;Spotty showers;5;2;Periods of sun;4;-3;NE;17;70%;38%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;27;18;S;18;52%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and clouds;34;20;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;N;12;48%;0%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;33;23;Showers;31;23;NNE;20;76%;79%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;ENE;10;37%;1%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow shower;4;-2;A snow shower;2;-4;NNE;7;63%;53%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;-5;-14;Sunny and very cold;-6;-16;NW;16;31%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;21;12;Showers, mainly late;22;13;S;14;66%;96%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;15;5;Cloudy with showers;11;6;SSW;16;81%;100%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;30;26;ENE;13;60%;5%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;3;2;Ice to rain;8;-1;SW;29;91%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;Cloudy and colder;-3;-7;NNE;17;84%;36%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;22;High clouds;28;22;NNW;11;61%;51%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;N;12;21%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A bit of rain;12;2;Partial sunshine;12;3;E;7;66%;21%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-5;-10;Low clouds breaking;-6;-7;N;20;58%;55%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny;20;10;WSW;10;76%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Partly sunny;28;14;ENE;17;54%;3%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;27;23;A shower in places;27;23;E;23;69%;69%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny;26;18;NNW;11;65%;10%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;20;4;Mostly sunny;19;1;ENE;9;45%;3%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny, nice;30;16;WSW;11;55%;19%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;Mostly sunny;27;21;N;12;64%;19%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;12;3;Spotty showers;11;2;N;12;63%;64%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain at times;12;10;Periods of rain;13;8;SSW;17;88%;84%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and colder;-4;-13;Sunny, but cold;-5;-12;NW;12;32%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Colder with some sun;2;-3;Clouds and sun, cold;3;-3;NW;16;40%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NNE;25;74%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;16;6;Partly sunny;11;-2;W;15;65%;30%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;22;A shower in spots;27;23;ENE;18;66%;64%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;-1;-5;A snow shower;-3;-7;N;15;67%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;23;19;A shower or two;24;19;SSE;21;60%;56%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Rain and drizzle;11;8;NE;16;74%;90%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;0;-6;A snow shower;-5;-7;NNE;19;57%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;5;-5;Turning out cloudy;8;-4;NNE;9;52%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;11;0;Increasing clouds;9;2;NNW;6;61%;16%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;8;-1;Plenty of sun;10;0;NE;8;24%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;23;12;Warm with some sun;25;14;ESE;8;50%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain this afternoon;18;6;Spotty showers;13;1;ENE;6;57%;60%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;9;2;A shower in the a.m.;9;1;WNW;11;62%;56%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-2;-4;Wet snow;2;-11;NW;23;84%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Inc. clouds;21;12;A little a.m. rain;16;10;SSE;11;76%;70%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;14;6;Some sunshine;15;7;SSE;8;57%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-14;-28;Some sun;-13;-29;N;6;82%;28%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Rain and drizzle;9;6;W;6;77%;95%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;5;0;A snow shower;5;-3;NW;10;52%;62%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;20;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;10;E;8;38%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;2;-5;Cloudy and colder;-2;-10;N;14;67%;17%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;4;-2;Cloudy and colder;1;-5;NW;12;77%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;17;14;Mostly sunny, warmer;21;18;NNW;27;57%;27%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, nice;32;19;Mostly sunny;32;19;SW;8;59%;4%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;6;-5;Turning cloudy;8;-1;ESE;4;44%;17%;3

