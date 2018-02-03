Australia vs. New Zealand T20 scoreboard

SYDNEY (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday of the rain-affected tri-series Twenty20 match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground:

Australia won the toss New Zealand

Martin Guptill b Stanlake 5

Colin Munro c Carey b Stanlake 3

Kane Williamson c Warner b Tye 8

Tom Bruce c Richardson b Stanlake 3

Ross Taylor c Carey b Agar 24

Tom Blundell c Richardson b Zampa 14

Colin de Grandhomme not out 38

Mitchell Santner c Warner b Tye 1

Tim Southee c Stoinis b Tye 9

Ish Sodhi b Tye 0

Extras (2b, 4lb, 6w) 12

TOTAL (for nine wickets) 117.

Batting time: 91 minutes. Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-11, 3-16, 4-34, 5-60, 6-90, 7-92, 8-114, 9-117.

Did not bat: Trent Boult.

Bowling: Kane Richardson 4-0-28-0 (2w), Billy Stanlake 4-0-15-3, Ashton Agar 4-0-22-1 (1w), Andrew Tye 4-0-23-4 (2w), Adam Zampa 3-0-21-1 (1w), Macrus Stoinis 1-0-2-0.

Australia Innings

David Warner c Bruce b Boult 6

D'Arcy Short c Taylor b Southee 4

Chris Lynn c Sodhi b Boult 44

Glenn Maxwell not out 40

Alex Carey not out 0

Extras (2w) 2

TOTAL (for three wickets) 96

Batting time: 48 minutes. Overs: 11.3.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-10, 3-87.

Did not bat: Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake.

Bowling: Trent Boult 3-0-14-2, Tim Southee 2.3-0-27-1 (2w), Mitchell Santner 2-0-20-0, Ish Sodhi 3-0-24-0, Colin de Grandhomme 1-0-11-0.

Result: Australia won by seven wickets under Duckworth-Lewis system.

Umpires: Simon Fry, Australia, and Chris Brown, New Zealand.

TV Umpire: Gerard Abood, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India