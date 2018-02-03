Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;90;77;Partly sunny;90;79;SW;9;81%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;73;61;Mostly sunny;74;60;NW;10;62%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;59;41;Becoming cloudy;61;45;ESE;4;67%;6%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;51;42;Rather cloudy;55;45;SSE;7;44%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;42;28;A snow shower;40;31;NE;13;78%;53%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy, cold;19;6;Mostly sunny, cold;19;11;NNE;4;56%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Brilliant sunshine;52;30;Sunshine;53;31;SE;5;34%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;13;5;Low clouds;16;0;ESE;6;59%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;96;71;Sunshine and hot;96;73;SSE;6;45%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;Rather cloudy;63;58;Spotty showers;64;52;N;8;73%;70%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;70;62;A heavy shower;72;65;NNE;10;73%;80%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;68;42;Partly sunny, nice;70;45;WNW;7;40%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;96;76;A shower in the p.m.;92;73;ESE;8;65%;64%;9

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;86;52;Sunny and beautiful;84;54;ESE;5;24%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;83;65;Sunny and pleasant;86;64;ESE;7;48%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;56;40;Showers;51;43;E;16;74%;96%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;16;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;18;NNW;8;17%;5%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cooler;51;33;Partly sunny;43;29;WNW;8;62%;17%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;37;28;A snow shower;36;26;NE;5;58%;66%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;66;50;A little p.m. rain;67;50;SSE;5;77%;66%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;75;63;Showers and t-storms;72;63;N;7;80%;90%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;39;29;A snow shower;39;27;NNW;9;72%;56%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;40;29;A snow shower;38;27;NE;9;71%;46%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A shower;61;48;Cooler;52;33;NE;13;51%;28%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Snow and rain;38;31;Partly sunny;42;26;WNW;6;70%;16%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as hot;83;71;Sunny and delightful;86;73;E;10;58%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, warm;88;66;Inc. clouds;90;67;WNW;4;40%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and colder;36;20;Sunny and cold;34;19;NW;18;41%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;Partly sunny, warm;81;59;ENE;6;23%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;Sunny and nice;75;61;SSE;20;60%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;75;64;Mostly sunny, nice;80;60;NE;3;61%;27%;9

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;86;67;Sunshine and nice;85;68;NE;7;55%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Cloudy, not as cold;37;26;A little snow;29;6;WNW;18;66%;61%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;91;74;A t-storm in spots;85;74;NE;7;68%;56%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;33;29;A snow shower;35;21;NE;13;65%;46%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and breezy;71;61;Partly sunny, breezy;70;61;NNE;16;71%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mainly cloudy;59;46;Partial sunshine;70;39;NNE;6;63%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;91;76;Mostly sunny;91;77;NE;12;70%;23%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;Hazy sunshine;73;46;NW;7;51%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;57;30;Partly sunny, cooler;43;34;SSW;8;58%;30%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;78;59;Hazy sun;86;61;S;5;62%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A p.m. shower or two;86;74;WSW;6;72%;57%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast, a shower;42;35;Partly sunny;43;30;E;11;83%;28%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Colder with clearing;34;17;Milder;49;23;NNE;6;21%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;60;49;Spotty showers;54;43;WNW;16;74%;87%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;62;48;Episodes of sunshine;59;45;NE;6;43%;6%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;80;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;63;NE;6;79%;84%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;78;67;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;ENE;7;59%;8%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Colder;25;14;A snow shower;19;13;N;13;83%;55%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;91;69;Sunny and pleasant;90;67;SW;4;61%;3%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, cool;56;42;Mostly sunny, cool;56;42;NNE;7;52%;7%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;74;A little p.m. rain;81;71;SSW;9;69%;87%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;89;57;Sunny and pleasant;87;58;SE;6;27%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;72;41;Hazy sunshine;71;40;N;7;41%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, breezy;57;55;Cloudy, p.m. rain;61;44;NE;16;57%;97%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;86;75;Showers;86;75;WNW;8;75%;80%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;90;68;Sunny and pleasant;86;67;N;7;36%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;81;59;A t-storm in spots;81;60;N;5;64%;55%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;44;15;Plenty of sunshine;44;16;WNW;4;11%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;85;59;Hazy sun;84;60;NNE;9;14%;1%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;68;40;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;W;5;35%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;90;63;Plenty of sun;93;66;N;13;32%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;46;37;A little snow;40;16;NNW;11;84%;69%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;73;An afternoon shower;85;71;ENE;8;60%;42%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;89;75;Mostly cloudy;93;75;SSW;5;67%;48%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;85;62;Hazy sun;88;64;SSW;6;52%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;71;Nice with some sun;90;70;NE;3;67%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;54;41;A t-storm in spots;56;42;N;8;79%;73%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning sunny;91;78;Mostly sunny, humid;92;79;SSW;6;71%;27%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;76;68;Partly sunny, nice;76;69;SSE;8;73%;24%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;57;46;Spotty showers;53;42;N;12;60%;60%;3

London, United Kingdom;A touch of rain;41;34;Clouds and sun;41;30;NNE;14;69%;11%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;81;57;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;ESE;5;44%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;87;79;Some sun, pleasant;89;78;SSW;6;74%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;52;37;Cooler with rain;44;32;NE;9;78%;87%;1

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;87;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;79;NE;13;72%;74%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A thick cloud cover;84;76;Nice with some sun;88;77;NE;7;72%;44%;11

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;88;73;Clouds and sun;89;73;ENE;5;60%;29%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Nice with sunshine;81;57;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;S;7;53%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, pleasant;74;48;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;NNE;5;37%;7%;7

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;75;69;A shower or two;81;68;S;11;68%;76%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Cloudy and breezy;26;11;N;16;65%;19%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with clearing;86;76;Breezy with sunshine;87;74;ENE;15;68%;11%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with sunshine;79;64;Sunny and nice;82;66;NE;9;58%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, not as cold;16;10;A little snow;33;18;S;9;78%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Wet snow in the a.m.;33;22;Rain and snow shower;25;6;NNW;12;88%;75%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;90;74;Hazy sun;90;74;N;7;40%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine;85;55;Partly sunny;84;58;NNE;11;41%;3%;12

New York, United States;Sun, some clouds;32;28;Afternoon rain;44;28;SW;8;59%;88%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun, nice;65;45;High clouds;68;48;SSE;6;67%;0%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;12;-5;Cloudy;10;-3;NE;5;83%;42%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny intervals;45;29;Colder;38;28;NW;13;41%;24%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mainly cloudy, cold;23;12;Mostly sunny, cold;20;5;NNW;5;64%;3%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, not as cold;19;15;A little snow;33;8;WNW;13;81%;93%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;85;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;NW;6;81%;87%;3

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, pleasant;89;72;Partly sunny;90;72;NNW;12;60%;6%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Variable clouds;86;74;Becoming cloudy;88;72;ENE;10;66%;27%;6

Paris, France;Spotty showers;41;35;Periods of sun;38;27;NE;10;70%;38%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;88;68;Mostly sunny;81;64;S;11;52%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and clouds;93;68;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;N;8;48%;0%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;91;73;Showers;88;73;NNE;12;76%;79%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;89;68;Mostly sunny;91;66;ENE;6;37%;1%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow shower;40;28;A snow shower;36;24;NNE;4;63%;53%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;23;7;Sunny and very cold;21;4;NW;10;31%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;69;54;Showers, mainly late;71;56;S;9;66%;96%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;59;41;Cloudy with showers;51;42;SSW;10;81%;100%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;87;77;Partly sunny;87;78;ENE;8;60%;5%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;38;36;Ice to rain;46;31;SW;18;91%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;34;25;Cloudy and colder;27;19;NNE;11;84%;36%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;72;High clouds;82;72;NNW;7;61%;51%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;64;44;Plenty of sunshine;69;47;N;8;21%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A bit of rain;53;35;Partial sunshine;54;37;E;4;66%;21%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;23;14;Low clouds breaking;22;19;N;12;58%;55%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;72;55;Partly sunny;68;50;WSW;6;76%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;Partly sunny;83;57;ENE;11;54%;3%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;81;74;A shower in places;81;74;E;14;69%;69%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;Partly sunny;79;64;NNW;7;65%;10%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;68;38;Mostly sunny;66;35;ENE;5;45%;3%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;86;59;Mostly sunny, nice;86;62;WSW;7;55%;19%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;81;68;Mostly sunny;81;69;N;8;64%;19%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;53;37;Spotty showers;52;35;N;8;63%;64%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain at times;54;50;Periods of rain;55;46;SSW;10;88%;84%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and colder;24;9;Sunny, but cold;24;10;NW;7;32%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Colder with some sun;36;27;Clouds and sun, cold;37;27;NW;10;40%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;88;77;A t-storm in spots;86;77;NNE;16;74%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;61;43;Partly sunny;52;28;W;9;65%;30%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;80;72;A shower in spots;81;73;ENE;11;66%;64%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;31;23;A snow shower;26;19;N;9;67%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;73;67;A shower or two;76;65;SSE;13;60%;56%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;53;47;Rain and drizzle;52;47;NE;10;74%;90%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;32;21;A snow shower;23;20;NNE;12;57%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;41;24;Turning out cloudy;46;24;NNE;5;52%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;52;32;Increasing clouds;49;35;NNW;4;61%;16%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;47;30;Plenty of sun;49;31;NE;5;24%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with some sun;74;54;Warm with some sun;77;57;ESE;5;50%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain this afternoon;64;43;Spotty showers;56;35;ENE;3;57%;60%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;48;36;A shower in the a.m.;48;33;WNW;7;62%;56%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little p.m. snow;28;26;Wet snow;35;12;NW;14;84%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Inc. clouds;70;54;A little a.m. rain;61;51;SSE;7;76%;70%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;57;42;Some sunshine;59;44;SSE;5;57%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;7;-18;Some sun;9;-21;N;4;82%;28%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;43;Rain and drizzle;48;43;W;4;77%;95%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;41;32;A snow shower;41;27;NW;6;52%;62%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;68;53;Clouds and sun, nice;76;51;E;5;38%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;35;23;Cloudy and colder;28;13;N;9;67%;17%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;39;28;Cloudy and colder;33;22;NW;8;77%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;63;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;65;NNW;17;57%;27%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, nice;90;65;Mostly sunny;89;66;SW;5;59%;4%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;43;23;Turning cloudy;47;30;ESE;3;44%;17%;3

