Pentagon red-faced after including Taiwan as part of China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In another gaffe by the Trump administration over it's policy toward Taiwan, the U.S. Department of Defense was forced to take down a report on that status of nuclear weapons arsenals after it inadvertently included Taiwan in a map of China, reported The Japan Times.

On Page 32 of a document titled "2018 Nuclear Posture Review," the first such report since the Obama administration in 2010, Taiwan was included in a red map of China in a chart labeled "Nuclear Delivery Systems Since 2010." The chart was meant to contrast the many new nuclear weapons systems being developed and fielded by Russia, China and North Korea, while the U.S. has only added nuclear capability to the F-35 fighter jet, but by including Taiwan in the chart, it infused an unintended political level of complexity by seeming to formally acknowledge China's claim to the country.



Screenshot of report including Taiwan in red as part of China.



Screenshot of revised version of the report with Taiwan no longer visible.

After The Japan Times contacted the Pentagon to comment on its apparent mysterious map move, which unilaterally unified China with Taiwan, a spokesperson said, "There was an error printed in the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review." The spokesperson said that the mistake was noticed when the document went online on Friday (Feb. 2) and the site was down for several hours until the error was corrected.

As to whether this represented a major change in the U.S. stance toward Taiwan, the spokesperson said to the Japanese newspaper: