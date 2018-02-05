Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Feb. 5 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:



@United Daily News: West coast expressway still unfinished after 30 years



@China Times: Subsidy for preschoolers in private nursery schools expected to start in September



@Liberty Times: Veteran Affairs Council minister made ice-breaking trip to Japan late last year



@Apple Daily: Two die, three critically injured in Yilan fire



@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares on alert following plunge in U.S. market



@Commercial Times: U.S. stock slump upsets Taiwan market outlook ahead of Lunar New Year

