Taipei, Feb. 5 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: West coast expressway still unfinished after 30 years
@China Times: Subsidy for preschoolers in private nursery schools expected to start in September
@Liberty Times: Veteran Affairs Council minister made ice-breaking trip to Japan late last year
@Apple Daily: Two die, three critically injured in Yilan fire
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares on alert following plunge in U.S. market
@Commercial Times: U.S. stock slump upsets Taiwan market outlook ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan headline news
Top headlines across Taiwan on Feb. 5, 2018
Taipei, Feb. 5 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows: