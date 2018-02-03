|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|51
|35
|13
|3
|73
|183
|132
|Boston
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|160
|120
|Toronto
|53
|30
|18
|5
|65
|171
|146
|Detroit
|50
|21
|21
|8
|50
|132
|148
|Florida
|49
|21
|22
|6
|48
|140
|161
|Montreal
|51
|20
|25
|6
|46
|130
|161
|Ottawa
|49
|16
|24
|9
|41
|127
|169
|Buffalo
|51
|14
|28
|9
|37
|117
|170
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|51
|30
|16
|5
|65
|159
|148
|Pittsburgh
|53
|29
|21
|3
|61
|163
|159
|New Jersey
|50
|26
|16
|8
|60
|151
|150
|Columbus
|51
|27
|20
|4
|58
|134
|143
|Philadelphia
|51
|24
|19
|8
|56
|147
|150
|Carolina
|52
|24
|20
|8
|56
|142
|159
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|25
|21
|5
|55
|153
|155
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|25
|22
|5
|55
|173
|189
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|52
|30
|13
|9
|69
|169
|140
|Nashville
|49
|30
|12
|7
|67
|151
|125
|St. Louis
|53
|31
|19
|3
|65
|152
|134
|Dallas
|52
|29
|19
|4
|62
|159
|138
|Minnesota
|51
|28
|18
|5
|61
|152
|144
|Colorado
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|164
|146
|Chicago
|51
|24
|20
|7
|55
|150
|141
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|51
|34
|13
|4
|72
|173
|137
|San Jose
|51
|27
|16
|8
|62
|149
|141
|Anaheim
|52
|25
|17
|10
|60
|145
|144
|Los Angeles
|51
|27
|19
|5
|59
|142
|126
|Calgary
|51
|25
|18
|8
|58
|143
|146
|Edmonton
|50
|22
|24
|4
|48
|138
|161
|Vancouver
|51
|21
|24
|6
|48
|135
|164
|Arizona
|51
|12
|30
|9
|33
|119
|176
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Toronto 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Carolina 2, Montreal 0
Boston 3, St. Louis 1
Florida 4, Buffalo 2
Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1, OT
New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 3
Vegas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Nashville 5, Los Angeles 0
Tampa Bay 7, Calgary 4
Dallas 4, Arizona 1
Colorado 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Vancouver 4, Chicago 2
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 4
Detroit 4, Carolina 1
San Jose 3, Columbus 1
Minnesota 5, Vegas 2
|Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Vegas at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.