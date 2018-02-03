All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 51 35 13 3 73 183 132 Boston 49 30 11 8 68 160 120 Washington 51 30 16 5 65 159 148 Toronto 53 30 18 5 65 171 146 Pittsburgh 53 29 21 3 61 163 159 New Jersey 50 26 16 8 60 151 150 Columbus 51 27 20 4 58 134 143 Philadelphia 51 24 19 8 56 147 150 Carolina 52 24 20 8 56 142 159 N.Y. Rangers 51 25 21 5 55 153 155 N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 173 189 Detroit 50 21 21 8 50 132 148 Florida 49 21 22 6 48 140 161 Montreal 51 20 25 6 46 130 161 Ottawa 49 16 24 9 41 127 169 Buffalo 51 14 28 9 37 117 170 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 50 34 12 4 72 171 132 Winnipeg 52 30 13 9 69 169 140 Nashville 49 30 12 7 67 151 125 St. Louis 53 31 19 3 65 152 134 San Jose 51 27 16 8 62 149 141 Dallas 52 29 19 4 62 159 138 Colorado 50 28 18 4 60 164 146 Anaheim 52 25 17 10 60 145 144 Minnesota 50 27 18 5 59 147 142 Los Angeles 51 27 19 5 59 142 126 Calgary 51 25 18 8 58 143 146 Chicago 51 24 20 7 55 150 141 Edmonton 50 22 24 4 48 138 161 Vancouver 51 21 24 6 48 135 164 Arizona 51 12 30 9 33 119 176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Carolina 2, Montreal 0

Boston 3, St. Louis 1

Florida 4, Buffalo 2

Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1, OT

New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 3

Vegas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Nashville 5, Los Angeles 0

Tampa Bay 7, Calgary 4

Dallas 4, Arizona 1

Colorado 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Vancouver 4, Chicago 2

Friday's Games

Detroit 4, Carolina 1

San Jose 3, Columbus 1

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vegas at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.