6 centimeters of snow falls on Taipei's Yangmingshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Over six centimeters of snow has accumulated on Taipei's Yangmingshan this morning (Feb. 5), the first time snow has been seen on the mountain in almost exactly two years, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Snow was first spotted falling on Taipei's Yangmingshan weather station at 6 a.m. this morning and by 9 a.m., six centimeters had accumulated at the Anbuyi weather station near Zhuzihu in the Yangmingshan National Park, according to the CWB. The weather station is situated in Taipei's Beitou District, and therefore is not only the first snowfall in two years on Yangmingshan, but also for the city of Taipei.

As today is the peak of a cold surge that has been battering Taiwan over the weekend and as water vapor is still plentiful in the air from constant rains, conditions are ripe for snowfall on mountainous areas above 1,000 meters today in northern Taiwan.

In addition Taipei City, Taipei's Tamsui District, Keelung, Hsinchu, Taoyuan's Xinwu District, and Dongji Island all set record low winter temperatures of between 6 and 7 degrees. Meteorology expert and Tzu Chi volunteer Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) on his Facebook page said that the current cold surge will last until Wednesday.

Peng said that water vapor will gradually decrease in northern Taiwan in the coming days, but another cold surge will approach over the weekend. As for the intensity of the new cold front, it is yet to be determined, but Peng said it is likely to be similar to the current cold surge.

Video of snow falling on Yangmingshan at 9 a.m. this morning taken at the Anbuyi weather station: