BC-AP--AP Sports Digest, AP

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-MUTKO

MOSCOW — Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko says Russian athletes whose doping bans were lifted deserve to be treated as "clean and honest" at the Pyeongchang Olympics. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 754 words, photos.

TEN--DAVIS CUP ROUNDUP Sam Querrey fought from a set down to defeat Laslo Djere and John Isner won a fifth-set tiebreaker over Dusan LaJovic to give the United States a 2-0 lead over Serbia in the first round of the Davis Cup World Group. SENT: 400 words, photos.

FBN--SUPER BOWL-BRADY'S ROOTS

MINNEAPOLIS — There are less than 800 people living in Browerville, Minnesota, a town where the forest meets the prairie about two hours northwest of U.S. Bank Stadium, where Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will aim for their sixth Super Bowl title together on Sunday. They'll have a big backing in Browerville, where Brady's mother, Galynn, grew up. By Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell. SENT: UPCOMING: 892 words.

RGU--ITALY-ENGLAND

So much for England being depleted for its tilt at a record third straight outright Six Nations title. Coach Eddie Jones has been able to name a close-to-full-strength team for the opening match of its title defense against Italy on Sunday. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 657 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND TRANSFERS-RIPPLE EFFECT

MANCHESTER, England — The ripple effect from a record-breaking January transfer window in the Premier League might prove to be as fascinating as the signings themselves. An analysis on the likely impact - positive and negative - that players like Alexis Sanchez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aymeric Laporte will have at their new clubs. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 871 words, photos.

—OLY--SKI-VONN'S DRESS REHEARSAL

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — The buildup to the last World Cup downhill races before the Pyeongchang Olympics has been just as rough as Lindsey Vonn's up-and-down season. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 736 words, photos.

— OLY--SKI-GOGGIA-ALL OR NOTHING

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — An icy cold shower first thing in the morning. A slap to her chest, a punch to the head and a quick spit of saliva in the start gate. Sofia Goggia's pre-race ritual is designed to raise her alertness level to the point where she's prepared to risk her well-being on every turn of a downhill course. The daring style propelled the Italian skier to a team-record 13 podium finishes last season. It also cost her three serious knee injuries earlier in her career. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 760 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-WADA

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The vice president of the World Anti-Doping Agency said Friday "the situation, (in) which we now find ourselves, is very chaotic" after 28 Russian athletes had their Olympic doping bans overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. By Jan M. Olsen. SENT: 154 words, photo.

—SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL TRAINING - The only two-run sprint downhill scheduled for the women's World Cup this season has been called off after training was canceled for a second straight day on Friday. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 365 words, photo.

—SOC--CONMEBOL-NACIONAL PROBED - Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense has asked South America's soccer governing body to expel Uruguayan club Nacional from the Copa Libertadores after some of its fans mocked the plane crash that killed most of the Chapecoense squad two years ago. SENT: 237 words.

—SOC--ITALY-COACH - The Italian soccer federation talked to Roberto Mancini on Friday about the possibility of becoming the next coach of the national team and also plans to approach Chelsea coach Antonio Conte about a possible return. SENT: 442 words, photos.

—SOC--ARGENTINA-COACH THREATENED - A coach in the lower divisions of Argentine soccer quit after being threatened at gunpoint by a benched player. SENT: 197 words.

—SOC--WEST HAM-OFFICIAL FIRED - West Ham has fired its player recruitment director for telling agents the Premier League club would not sign any more African players. SENT: 134 words, photo.

—SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP - Michy Batshuayi scored two goals and set up another on his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund in a 3-2 win over last-place Cologne. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 275 words, photos.

—SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP - Florian Thauvin scored a hat trick to help Marseille go second in the French league with a 6-3 win over bottom club Metz. SENT: 189 words, photos.

—SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP - Asier Illarramendi scored twice as Real Sociedad routed Deportivo La Coruna 5-0 in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 0200 GMT.

—SOC--CHILE-FATAL BUS CRASH - Authorities say three children were killed and at least 20 other people were injured when a bus carrying a Chilean youth soccer team crashed with another bus in Argentina. SENT: 109 words.

—TEN--ST PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY - Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki's lost to Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy. SENT: 133 words, photos.

—TEN--TAIWAN OPEN - Yafan Wang defeated Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Taiwan Open.

—GLF--PHOENIX OPEN - Bill Haas took a two-stroke lead into the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open after opening with a 7-under 64. By John Nicholson. UPCOMING: 650 words by 0330 GMT.

