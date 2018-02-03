  1. Home
2018/02/03 07:59
BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 4 3 0 1 8 3 9
Bragantino 4 2 0 2 3 3 6
Ituano 4 1 3 0 5 3 6
Atletico Linense 4 1 0 3 2 7 3
Friday, Feb. 2

Sao Bento 2, Santo Andre 2

Saturday, Feb. 3

Ituano vs. Ponte Preta 1830 GMT

Sao Paulo vs. Botafogo 1900 GMT

Red Bull Brasil vs. Bragantino 2100 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 4

Palmeiras vs. Santos 1900 GMT

Sao Caetano vs. Mirassol 2130 GMT

Novorizontino vs. Corinthians 2130 GMT

Monday, Feb. 5

Atletico Linense vs. Ferroviaria 2200 GMT

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Sao Paulo vs. Bragantino 2345 GMT

Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 38 21 9 8 50 30 72
Palmeiras 38 19 6 13 61 45 63
Santos 38 17 12 9 42 32 63
Gremio 38 18 8 12 55 36 62
Cruzeiro 38 15 12 11 47 39 57
Flamengo 38 15 11 12 49 38 56
Vasco Da Gama 38 15 11 12 40 47 56
Chapecoense 38 15 9 14 47 49 54
Atletico Mineiro 38 14 12 12 52 49 54
Botafogo 38 14 11 13 45 42 53
Atletico Paranaense 38 14 9 15 45 43 51
Bahia BA 38 13 11 14 50 48 50
Sao Paulo 38 13 11 14 48 49 50
Fluminense 38 11 14 13 50 53 47
Sport Recife 38 12 9 17 46 58 45
Vitoria 38 11 10 17 50 58 43
Coritiba 38 11 10 17 42 51 43
Avai 38 10 13 15 29 48 43
Ponte Preta 38 10 9 19 37 52 39
Atletico Goianiense 38 9 9 20 38 56 36