BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/02/03 08:49
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 13 11 0 2 27 5 33
San Lorenzo 13 8 3 2 18 8 27
Santa Fe 13 7 4 2 18 10 25
Talleres 13 7 3 3 18 7 24
Huracan 13 7 3 3 17 8 24
Argentinos Jrs 14 7 2 5 21 16 23
Belgrano 13 6 5 2 11 9 23
Independiente 13 6 4 3 14 10 22
Godoy Cruz 13 6 3 4 15 14 21
Colon 13 5 5 3 15 13 20
Estudiantes 13 6 2 5 12 11 20
San Martin 13 6 2 5 15 15 20
Atletico Tucuman 13 5 4 4 15 12 19
Banfield 13 5 3 5 17 15 18
Defensa y Justicia 14 5 3 6 21 21 18
Patronato Parana 14 4 5 5 13 16 17
Velez Sarsfield 13 5 2 6 10 13 17
Racing Club 13 4 4 5 16 16 16
Gimnasia 13 5 1 7 18 23 16
River Plate 13 4 3 6 16 19 15
Rosario Central 13 3 5 5 10 17 14
Lanus 12 4 2 6 10 21 14
Newell's 13 4 4 5 12 11 13
Temperley 13 3 3 7 9 23 12
Chacarita Jrs 13 2 3 8 9 14 9
Olimpo 13 2 3 8 8 19 9
Tigre 13 1 5 7 10 19 8
Arsenal 13 1 2 10 7 17 5
Tuesday, Jan. 30

Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2

Friday, Feb. 2

Patronato Parana 0, Godoy Cruz 0

Argentinos Jrs 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Saturday, Feb. 3

Belgrano vs. Lanus 0015 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe 2000 GMT

Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman 2000 GMT

Colon vs. Independiente 2215 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 4

River Plate vs. Olimpo 0030 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Newell's 2000 GMT

Arsenal vs. Gimnasia 2000 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors 2215 GMT

Monday, Feb. 5

Racing Club vs. Huracan 0030 GMT

Chacarita Jrs vs. Velez Sarsfield 2200 GMT

Temperley vs. Talleres 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 6

San Martin vs. Tigre 0015 GMT

Thursday, Feb. 8

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus 0030 GMT