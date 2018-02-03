BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2
|Friday's Matches
Patronato Parana 0, Godoy Cruz 0
Argentinos Jrs 2, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Saturday's Matches
Belgrano vs. Lanus
Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe
Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman
Colon vs. Independiente
|Sunday's Matches
River Plate vs. Olimpo
Estudiantes vs. Newell's
Arsenal vs. Gimnasia
San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors
|Monday's Matches
Racing Club vs. Huracan
CA Chacarita Juniors vs. Velez Sarsfield
Temperley vs. Talleres