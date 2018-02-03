  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/02/03 08:49
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2

Friday's Matches

Patronato Parana 0, Godoy Cruz 0

Argentinos Jrs 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Saturday's Matches

Belgrano vs. Lanus

Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe

Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman

Colon vs. Independiente

Sunday's Matches

River Plate vs. Olimpo

Estudiantes vs. Newell's

Arsenal vs. Gimnasia

San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors

Monday's Matches

Racing Club vs. Huracan

CA Chacarita Juniors vs. Velez Sarsfield

Temperley vs. Talleres