Snow seen falling on Taipei's Yangmingshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Snow was spotted falling on Taipei's Yangmingshan weather station at 6 a.m. this morning (Feb. 5), the first time snow has fallen on the mountain in two years, reported the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB has posted photos and videos of snow falling at the Anbuyi weather station near Zhuzihu, in the western side Yangmingshan National Park, which is also part of Taipei City's Beitou District. At the time that snow was seen falling, the temperature was 0.3 degrees Celsius.

As of 7:30 a.m. this morning, the snow was still falling and over 2 centimeters of snow had accumulated at the Anbuyi station, reported Apple Daily. This is the first snow recorded on Yangmingshan since January of 2016.

As today is the peak of a cold surge that has been battering Taiwan over the weekend and as water vapor is still plentiful in the air from constant rains, conditions are ripe for snowfall on mountainous areas above 1,000 meters today in northern Taiwan.

In addition Taipei City, Taipei's Tamsui District, Keelung, Hsinchu, Taoyuan's Xinwu District, and Dongji Island all set record low winter temperatures of between 6 and 7 degrees. Meteorology expert and Tzu Chi volunteer Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) on his Facebook page said that the current cold surge will last until Wednesday.

Peng said that water vapor will gradually decrease in northern Taiwan in the coming days, but another cold surge will approach over the weekend. As for the intensity of the new cold front, it is yet to be determined, but Peng said it is likely to be similar to the current cold surge.

Below is video taken at 6 a.m. this morning showing snowfall at Anbuyi weather station:

Below is a map where Anbuyi weather station is located: