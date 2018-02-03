  1. Home
Davis Cup Results

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/03 06:29
WORLD GROUP
First Round
Winners advance to quarterfinals, April 6-8; losers to WG Playoffs, Sept. 15-17
France 1, Netherlands 1
Halle Olympique
Albertville, France-
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Thiemo de Bakker, Netherlands, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-5.

Japan 1, Italy 1
Morioka Takaya Arena
Morioka, Japan
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Fabio Figinni, Italy, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Yuichi Sugita, Japan, def. Andrea Seppi, Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1).

Spain 1, Britain 1
Club de Tenis Puente Romano
Marbella, Spain
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Australia 1, Germany 1
Pat Rafter Arena
Brisbane, Australia
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Kazakhstan 2, Switzerland 0
National Tennis Centre
Astana, Kazakhstan
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Dmitry Popko, Kazakhstan, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-2, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 7-5.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Adrian Bodmer, Switzerland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Croatia 1, Canada 1
Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt
Osijek, Croatia
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Peter Polansky, Canada, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Viktor Galovic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

United States 1, Serbia 0
Sportski Centar Cair
Nis, Serbia
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Belgium 2, Hungary 0
Country Hall du Sart-Tilman
Liege, Belgium
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Ruben Bemelmans, Belgium, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.