Davis Cup Results

|WORLD GROUP
|First Round
|France 1, Netherlands 1
|Halle Olympique
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Thiemo de Bakker, Netherlands, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.
Richard Gasquet, France, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-5.
|Japan 1, Italy 1
|Morioka Takaya Arena
|Morioka, Japan
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Fabio Figinni, Italy, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Yuichi Sugita, Japan, def. Andrea Seppi, Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1).
|Spain 1, Britain 1
|Club de Tenis Puente Romano
|Marbella, Spain
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
|Australia 1, Germany 1
|Pat Rafter Arena
|Brisbane, Australia
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
|Kazakhstan 2, Switzerland 0
|National Tennis Centre
|Astana, Kazakhstan
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Dmitry Popko, Kazakhstan, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-2, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 7-5.
Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Adrian Bodmer, Switzerland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
|Croatia 1, Canada 1
|Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt
|Osijek, Croatia
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Peter Polansky, Canada, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Viktor Galovic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
|United States 1, Serbia 0
|Sportski Centar Cair
|Nis, Serbia
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Sam Querrey, United States, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.
|Belgium 2, Hungary 0
|Country Hall du Sart-Tilman
|Liege, Belgium
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Ruben Bemelmans, Belgium, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
David Goffin, Belgium, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.