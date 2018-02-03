Thauvin nets hat trick as Marseille beats Metz 6-3 to go 2nd

PARIS (AP) — Florian Thauvin scored a hat trick to help Marseille go second in the French league with a 6-3 win over bottom club Metz on Friday.

Morgan Sanson took advantage of some soft defending to give the home side a sixth-minute lead, and Thauvin scored his first goal with a volley on a counterattack just three minutes later.

Metz pushed back, but Thauvin grabbed his second right before halftime despite Moussa Niakhate's desperate attempt to clear.

Valere Germain made it 4-0 five minutes after the break with a delicate finish off the far post, and Thauvin completed his hat trick minutes later thanks to a fine cross from Dimitri Payet.

Florent Mollet pulled one back for Metz, but Kostas Mitroglou made it 6-1 almost straight away.

Late goals from Mollet and Ibrahima Niane salvaged some pride for the visitors, who remain seven points from safety.

Marseille moved three points ahead of Lyon after its fifth win in six games without a loss. Marseille is eight points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG visits Lille on Saturday, while Lyon plays in Monaco on Sunday.