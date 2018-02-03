BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea 3, Arsenal 1
West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 1
Huddersfield 0, Liverpool 3
|Wednesday's Matches
Newcastle 1, Burnley 1
Chelsea 0, Bournemouth 3
Southampton 1, Brighton 1
Everton 2, Leicester 1
Man City 3, West Brom 0
Tottenham 2, Man United 0
Stoke 0, Watford 0
|Saturday's Matches
Burnley vs. Man City
Man United vs. Huddersfield
West Brom vs. Southampton
Bournemouth vs. Stoke
Leicester vs. Swansea
Brighton vs. West Ham
Arsenal vs. Everton
|Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle
Liverpool vs. Tottenham
|Monday's Match
Watford vs. Chelsea
|Tuesday's Matches
Birmingham 3, Sunderland 1
Millwall 0, Derby 0
Nottingham Forest 0, Preston 3
Sheffield United 0, Aston Villa 1
Hull 0, Leeds 0
Middlesbrough 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Burton Albion 1, Reading 3
|Friday's Match
Bolton 1, Bristol City 0
|Saturday's Matches
Sunderland vs. Ipswich
QPR vs. Barnsley
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Birmingham
Derby vs. Brentford
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa vs. Burton Albion
Leeds vs. Cardiff
Reading vs. Millwall
Norwich vs. Middlesbrough
Preston vs. Hull
Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United
|Tuesday's Matches
Rochdale vs. Wigan
Blackburn 3, Walsall 1
|Saturday's Matches
Portsmouth vs. Doncaster
Peterborough vs. Southend
Bury vs. Blackpool
Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury
Plymouth vs. Blackburn
Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe
Wigan vs. Gillingham
Northampton vs. Rochdale
Oldham vs. Bradford
Charlton vs. Oxford United
Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon
Walsall vs. Milton Keynes Dons
|Tuesday's Matches
Luton Town 2, Wycombe 3
Yeovil 3, Grimsby Town 0
Lincoln City 3, Newport County 1
Stevenage 0, Swindon 1
Coventry 3, Cambridge United 1
|Wednesday's Match
Exeter 2, Forest Green Rovers 0
|Saturday's Matches
Chesterfield vs. Crawley Town
Accrington Stanley vs. Stevenage
Forest Green Rovers vs. Coventry
Mansfield Town vs. Barnet
Colchester vs. Newport County
Notts County vs. Crewe
Yeovil vs. Cambridge United
Lincoln City vs. Swindon
Wycombe vs. Carlisle
Grimsby Town vs. Cheltenham
Luton Town vs. Exeter
Port Vale vs. Morecambe