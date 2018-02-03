Batshuayi stars on Dortmund debut with 2 goals and an assist

BERLIN (AP) — Michy Batshuayi scored two goals and set up another on his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund in a 3-2 win over last-place Cologne on Friday.

The Belgian forward, who joined Dortmund on loan from Chelsea on Wednesday, scored his first goal 10 minutes before the break, blasting the ball past goalkeeper Timo Horn after an assist by Jeremy Toljan.

Batshuayi thought he'd scored another just before halftime, again set up by Toljan, but the goal was ruled offside after an intervention from the video referee.

Christian Pulisic was partly to blame for Cologne's equalizer on the hour-mark after losing the ball in midfield. Simon Zoller scored on the rebound after Roman Buerki saved Dominique Heintz' effort.

Batshuayi got his second goal almost immediately afterward, with Pulisic atoning for his mistake with the assist.

Jorge Mere equalized minutes later with the back of his head from a corner.

But Batshuayi played Andre Schuerrle through to score late on a counterattack, giving coach Peter Stoeger a win on his return to his former side.

Cologne, which sacked Stoeger in December after a winless start, suffered its first loss in five games and remained four points behind Werder Bremen in the relegation playoff place.

Dortmund moved to second place, ahead of Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference having played an extra game.