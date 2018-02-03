Trump nominee for ambassador to Singapore withdraws

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says K.T. McFarland has withdrawn from consideration to be ambassador to Singapore.

Trump issued a statement Friday. He said McFarland served his administration "with distinction" and said Democrats "chose to play politics rather than move forward with a qualified nominee for a critically important post."

McFarland is a former deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration and former Fox News analyst. She was nominated in May. After the Republican-majority Senate did not act on the nomination by the end of last year, McFarland was re-nominated in January.

McFarland's nomination was in doubt amid questions about her communications with ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.