Apple and Alphabet skid while Amgen and Edwards jump

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Apple Inc., down $7.41 to $160.37
The technology company reported weaker-than-expected iPhone sales and its forecast also fell short of expectations.
Alphabet Inc., down $62.39 to $1,119.20
Google's parent company posted adjusted earnings that fell short of Wall Street estimates.
Amazon.com Inc., up $41 to $1,431
The e-commerce company's fourth-quarter profit climbed as it kept gaining Prime members and sales climbed.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $4.54 to $84.53
The oil and gas company's profit and sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp., up $4.85 to $131.83
The medical device maker raised its annual forecasts following a strong fourth-quarter report.
Amgen Inc., up $1.45 to $187.01
The biotechnology company had a weak quarter but announced a large stock repurchase.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.48 to $17.97
The mining company slumped as the dollar gained strength and gold prices fell.
Visa Inc., down $4.81 to $120.91
The credit card and payments company forecast it will spend more on operating expenses.