Texas youth prison guards allegedly choked teen unconscious

GAINESVILLE, Texas (AP) — Two Texas youth prison guards are accused of choking a teenager in custody until he became unconscious and asking him if he was "ready to go sleep."

Court documents released Friday also accuse a third correctional officer at the same state-run juvenile lockup in North Texas of walking up to another teenager and punching him in the head and body four times with a closed fist.

All three were arrested this week and charged with official oppression as part of a state investigation into the troubled Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Since last year, at least nine Texas juvenile correctional officers have been arrested on abuse or misconduct charges.

It was not immediately clear Friday whether the latest correctional officers arrested had been arraigned or entered a plea.