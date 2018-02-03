The Latest: Attorney: Accused Alaska lawmaker innocent

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the resignation of an Alaska state legislator (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

An Alaska lawmaker accused of hitting a woman during a night of drinking says he's resigning to dedicate more time to "personal matters."

Democratic state Rep. Zach Fansler offered his resignation Friday. It takes effect Feb. 12.

In the letter, Fansler says his constituents in western Alaska need a representative who can devote his or her full time to issues affecting the district. He says he's unable to do that right now.

Fansler faced pressure to resign from House leaders for nearly a week after the Juneau Empire reported that a woman had accused Fansler of hitting her shortly before the legislative session began.

Fansler's attorney, Wally Tetlow, says Fansler is "completely innocent" of the allegations against him. He said the initial reporting was misleading.

___

10:50 a.m.

An Alaska lawmaker accused of hitting a woman during a night of drinking last month is resigning.

Rep. Zach Fansler's resignation was announced on the House floor Friday.

Fansler, a Bethel Democrat, was under pressure to resign from House leaders for nearly a week, since the Juneau Empire reported that a woman had accused Fansler of hitting her shortly before the legislative session began.

House leaders had already reassigned Fansler's staff and asked that he turn in his office keys.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon told reporters he had spoken with Fansler "at least a couple of times" this week and made clear the caucus continued to seek his resignation.

Edgmon says Fansler did good work as a legislator and it's been a difficult issue for Fansler, the caucus and Fansler's district.