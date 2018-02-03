Trump hails immigration plan at homeland security meeting

RESTON, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump says his immigration plan is needed to protect the borders.

Trump visited the U.S. Customs and Border Protection National Targeting Center in Virginia on Friday. At a roundtable with top homeland security officials, the Republican president said their jobs would be "100 percent easier" with the right laws.

The White House has proposed creating a path to citizenship for up to 1.8 million young people living in the county illegally. In exchange, they want billions of dollars for a border wall and dramatic cuts to legal immigration.

Democrats have blasted the plan and called it dead on arrival.

Trump says Democrats "can't even approve citizenship."