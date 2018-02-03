  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/02/03 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Feb 319.20 320.55 316.30 317.65 Down 2.05
Mar 321.55 324.40 316.50 318.75 Down 2.15
Apr 322.20 325.30 318.65 319.80 Down 2.20
May 323.55 326.40 318.60 320.80 Down 2.10
Jun 319.55 321.70 319.50 321.70 Down 2.10
Jul 324.85 328.05 320.25 322.40 Down 2.15
Aug 325.45 327.20 321.20 323.30 Down 2.15
Sep 326.60 328.40 321.80 323.95 Down 2.15
Oct 323.00 324.85 323.00 324.85 Down 2.15
Nov 325.45 Down 2.00
Dec 328.00 330.80 323.75 325.65 Down 2.10
Jan 326.15 Down 2.05
Feb 326.60 Down 2.05
Mar 329.35 329.95 326.75 327.00 Down 2.05
Apr 327.45 Down 2.05
May 327.45 327.75 327.45 327.75 Down 2.05
Jun 328.25 Down 2.05
Jul 328.50 Down 2.05
Aug 328.85 Down 2.05
Sep 329.15 Down 2.05
Oct 329.40 Down 2.05
Nov 329.45 Down 2.05
Dec 329.70 Down 2.05
Jan 329.85 Down 2.05
Mar 330.10 Down 2.00
May 330.15 Down 2.00
Jul 330.20 Down 2.00
Sep 330.25 Down 2.00
Dec 330.30 Down 2.00
Mar 330.35 Down 2.00
May 330.40 Down 2.00
Jul 330.45 Down 2.00
Sep 330.50 Down 2.00
Dec 330.55 Down 2.00
Mar 330.60 Down 2.00
May 330.65 Down 2.00
Jul 330.70 Down 2.00
Sep 330.75 Down 2.00
Dec 330.80 Down 2.00