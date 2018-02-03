New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Feb
|319.20
|320.55
|316.30
|317.65 Down 2.05
|Mar
|321.55
|324.40
|316.50
|318.75 Down 2.15
|Apr
|322.20
|325.30
|318.65
|319.80 Down 2.20
|May
|323.55
|326.40
|318.60
|320.80 Down 2.10
|Jun
|319.55
|321.70
|319.50
|321.70 Down 2.10
|Jul
|324.85
|328.05
|320.25
|322.40 Down 2.15
|Aug
|325.45
|327.20
|321.20
|323.30 Down 2.15
|Sep
|326.60
|328.40
|321.80
|323.95 Down 2.15
|Oct
|323.00
|324.85
|323.00
|324.85 Down 2.15
|Nov
|325.45 Down 2.00
|Dec
|328.00
|330.80
|323.75
|325.65 Down 2.10
|Jan
|326.15 Down 2.05
|Feb
|326.60 Down 2.05
|Mar
|329.35
|329.95
|326.75
|327.00 Down 2.05
|Apr
|327.45 Down 2.05
|May
|327.45
|327.75
|327.45
|327.75 Down 2.05
|Jun
|328.25 Down 2.05
|Jul
|328.50 Down 2.05
|Aug
|328.85 Down 2.05
|Sep
|329.15 Down 2.05
|Oct
|329.40 Down 2.05
|Nov
|329.45 Down 2.05
|Dec
|329.70 Down 2.05
|Jan
|329.85 Down 2.05
|Mar
|330.10 Down 2.00
|May
|330.15 Down 2.00
|Jul
|330.20 Down 2.00
|Sep
|330.25 Down 2.00
|Dec
|330.30 Down 2.00
|Mar
|330.35 Down 2.00
|May
|330.40 Down 2.00
|Jul
|330.45 Down 2.00
|Sep
|330.50 Down 2.00
|Dec
|330.55 Down 2.00
|Mar
|330.60 Down 2.00
|May
|330.65 Down 2.00
|Jul
|330.70 Down 2.00
|Sep
|330.75 Down 2.00
|Dec
|330.80 Down 2.00