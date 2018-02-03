The Latest: Gun in LA school shooting went off in backpack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a Los Angeles school shooting (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Los Angeles police say the students hurt in the middle school shooting suffered their injuries after a single gunshot was fired from inside a 12-year-old girl's backpack in a middle school classroom.

Police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said Friday that investigators believe the bullet struck a 15-year-old girl in the wrist and then hit another classmate in the head.

Doctors say the bullet that struck the boy in the head didn't hit anything vital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Two other children and a staff member were hit by broken glass.

Police have said they believe the shooting was an accident. Rubenstein said the semi-automatic handgun wasn't registered. Detectives don't know where the girl got the gun.

The girl was booked into Juvenile Hall on Thursday night on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm on school grounds.

Police said she's retained an attorney and was not answering questions.

Midnight:

A student at a Los Angeles middle school says a 12-year-old girl who allegedly shot classmates told him it was an accident.

Jordan Valenzuela says he heard a bang and screaming from a next-door classroom at Salvador B. Castro Middle School on Thursday morning. Jordan says the girl, who's a friend, sobbed and told him she'd brought a gun to school in a backpack and it went off when she dropped the pack.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head but doctors say he'll recover. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the wrist while two other children and a staff member were hit by broken glass.

Police determined that the shooting was an accident and booked the girl on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm.

Police haven't said how she got the semi-automatic handgun or why she brought it to campus.