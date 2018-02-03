West Ham recruitment head fired for block on African players

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has fired its player recruitment director for telling agents the Premier League club would not sign any more African players.

In an email sent to agents and published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Tony Henry complained that African players "have a bad attitude" and "cause mayhem" when they are not in the team.

West Ham said Friday it terminated Henry's contract "with immediate effect following his unacceptable comments that were widely reported in the press."

Henry's dismissal came after the English Football Association opened an investigation.

Cheikhou Kouyate, West Ham's Senegalese midfielder, wrote on Instagram Thursday that he is "African and proud."

West Ham says it is an inclusive club "where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included."