Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Feb. 5

WASHINGTON —Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for January, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 6

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases international trade data for December, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for December, 10 a.m.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

The Walt Disney reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 7

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for December, 3 p.m.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, Feb. 8

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Yum Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY, Feb. 9

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for December, 10 a.m.