Avalanche kills 3 Indian army soldiers in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says three soldiers were killed when an avalanche struck their Himalayan post in the Indian portion of Kashmir.

The army says the soldiers died Friday in the Machhil sector near the Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

Mehbooba Mufti, the top elected official of the Indian portion of Kashmir, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths. The New Delhi Television news channel says one injured Indian soldier has been hospitalized.

Avalanches and landslides are common in Himalayan Kashmir. Last month, 11 people were killed after their vehicle was hit by an avalanche in Kupwara district of the Indian portion of Kashmir.

Avalanches have caused some of the heaviest tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camping in the region.