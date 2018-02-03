Trump nuclear doctrine takes tougher stance on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it will continue much of the Obama administration's nuclear weapons policy, but take a more aggressive stance toward Russia.

It said Russia must be persuaded it would face "unacceptably dire costs" if it were to threaten even limited nuclear attack in Europe.

The sweeping review of U.S. nuclear policy does not call for any net increase in strategic nuclear weapons.

A 74-page report summarizing the review's findings says the U.S. should largely follow the Obama administration's blueprint for modernizing the nuclear arsenal, including new bomber aircraft, submarines and land-based missiles. It also endorsed adhering to existing arms control agreements.

The Trump nuclear doctrine breaks with former President Barack Obama's in ending his push to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in defense policy.