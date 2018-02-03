TV crew pleads not guilty in fake bomb threat at airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nine members of a television crew who were arrested last month after a device they had prompted a fake bomb alert at a New Jersey airport have pleaded not guilty to charges of creating a false public alarm and other counts.

They entered their pleas Friday during their initial court appearance. They're also charged with interference with transportation and conspiracy.

The creators of a CNBC reality show have said the "Staten Island Hustle" crew was shooting an episode about a vacuum device used to compress luggage when it prompted the alert Jan. 18 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration had believed the device was a fake bomb. It says parts of the gadget were "indicators of an improvised explosive device."

"Staten Island Hustle" documents a group of investors searching for unconventional products.