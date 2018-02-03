Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl now faces deportation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Boston man has been sentenced on charges of trafficking fentanyl and faces deportation to the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. attorney for Rhode Island said Friday that 28-year-old Jose Cordero was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence to time served, or two years in federal prison. The office says Cordero is a Dominican national and now faces deportation proceedings.

Cordero was arrested by Rhode Island State Police in March 2015 during a traffic stop.

Prosecutors say a search of the vehicle revealed a complex wiring system linked to a compartment designed to conceal contraband. They say the compartment held nearly two kilograms of fentanyl under the front passenger seat.

Cordero pleaded guilty in September.

He's presently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.