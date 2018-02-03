Theater veteran and 'Mad About You' actor Louis Zorich dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-nominated actor Louis Zorich, who played a grumpy Greek diner owner in "The Muppets Take Manhattan" and the father of Paul Reiser's character on the NBC sitcom "Mad About You," has died. He was 93.

Jonathan Mason, a representative at the Buchwald talent agent, says Zorich died Tuesday at his home in New York.

Zorich's Broadway credits include "Becket," ''The Odd Couple," Stephen Sondheim's "Follies" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." He earned a Tony nomination for "Hadrian VII" in 1969.

But he was perhaps best known as sporting goods salesman Burt Buchman on "Mad About You" from 1992-1999. "It's me, Burt! Burt Buchman — your father!" he was known to trumpet when he entered the home of his son, played by Reiser.