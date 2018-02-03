Chicago Cubs co-owner to become GOP finance chair

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee is confirming billionaire Todd Ricketts as its next finance chair, replacing casino magnate Steve Wynn, who resigned last week over sexual misconduct allegations.

At the RNC's winter meeting, the committee is approving the recommendation by Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, with President Donald Trump's blessing.

Ricketts, an owner of the Chicago Cubs, was nominated last year by Trump to be deputy secretary of commerce, but withdrew from consideration over financial divestiture rules.

Ricketts' selection was prompted after allegations that Wynn, a Las Vegas billionaire, sexually harassed several women. Though Wynn has denied the claims, McDaniel accepted Wynn's resignation Saturday.

While welcoming Ricketts, McDaniel says, "It's obviously deeply unfortunate that we are in this position."

The RNC raised $132.5 million in 2017, a record for post-election year fundraising.