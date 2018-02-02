Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — It's fitting that comedian Roy Wood Jr. is an avid player of Sudoku.

Wood, a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," always seems to be a few steps ahead of the obvious. It's a skill necessary in a time when you make jokes during a time of fake news and political division.

Wood, a radio host for a dozen years, is the new host for Season 4 of Comedy Central's "This is Not Happening," a storytelling series in which performers offer real tales from their lives.

He says comedians like him who address politics are on "a higher tightrope" than those who dwell on observational humor.