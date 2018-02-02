US slaps arms embargo on South Sudan, urges UN to do same

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing a U.S. arms embargo on South Sudan while urging the United Nations and other countries to do the same.

A State Department official says the U.S. is restricting all sales of defense equipment and services to all parties to South Sudan's conflict. It's mostly symbolic since the U.S. has almost no defense trade with the country in the first place.

The official says the move is in response to South Sudan's humanitarian crisis and that the restrictions effectively amount to a "domestic arms embargo." The official wasn't authorized to discuss the situation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The United States is also calling on South Sudan's neighbors to implement similar arms restrictions and urging the U.N. Security Council to support a global embargo on the country.